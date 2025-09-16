Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details

The Israeli government has issued a new administrative seizure order (ASO-43/25) under Anti-Terror Law 5776-2016. According to the order, certain cryptocurrency wallets identified as belonging to or used on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps are considered terrorist offenses.

Israel Decision to Seize Crypto Assets

Israel seized 187 crypto wallets worth $1.5 billion from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The decision, approved by the Interior and Security authorities, stated that the crypto wallets were “property of a designated terrorist organization” or “tools used in the perpetration of serious terrorist crimes.”

In this context, the Israeli government announced that all values found in the wallets specified in the list or other virtual assets identified later will be confiscated.

The document also emphasized that individuals or institutions working in the relevant business lines are obligated to comply with this decision. Citing Article 66 of the law, it stated that anyone who obstructs the seizure process or acts contrary to the decision will bear legal liability.

This move by Israel draws attention amid growing concerns about the recent use of crypto assets for terrorist financing. Sanctions targeting Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps financial networks, in particular, appear to be expanding to include digital assets.

The decision is considered a new move within the framework of Israel’s financial security policies that is expected to resonate in the international arena.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!