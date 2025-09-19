Italy Passes First EU Law on AI, Aligns with Bloc’s New Regulations

TLDR

Italy becomes the first EU country to pass a comprehensive AI law.

The new legislation aligns with the EU’s landmark AI Act, setting clear guidelines for AI use.

The law covers key sectors such as healthcare, education, and the justice system.

Italy introduces stricter penalties for crimes involving AI misuse, including deepfakes.

The government will oversee the law’s implementation through the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency.

Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence (AI), becoming the first European Union member to do so. The Italian Senate granted final approval to the legislation after a year of debate. The new law aligns with the EU’s landmark AI Act and sets clear guidelines for AI’s use across various sectors.

Italy Introduces Strict Penalties for AI Misuse

The newly approved law aims to balance innovation with the protection of citizens’ rights. It covers a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, and the justice system. The legislation lays out clear rules for AI, focusing on transparency, safety, and human-centric development.

“We are steering AI toward growth, rights, and full protection of citizens,” said Alessio Butti, Italy’s undersecretary for digital transformation. The law requires companies to ensure AI applications align with public interest and minimize risks. It also imposes strict regulations on AI usage for children under 14, requiring parental consent for access.

Under the new legislation, Italy introduces severe penalties for crimes involving AI misuse. A new offence will criminalize the unlawful spread of AI-generated content, such as deepfakes. Those found guilty can face up to five years in prison if their actions cause harm.

Furthermore, AI-related fraud, identity theft, and money laundering are now treated as aggravating crimes. This will lead to harsher sentences in legal proceedings. Courts will have the authority to enforce rapid takedowns of harmful material, ensuring quicker responses to illicit AI activities.

Government Agencies to Oversee AI Regulation

The implementation of Italy’s AI law will fall under the oversight of several government agencies. The Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency will be responsible for enforcing the regulations. In addition, financial watchdogs like the Bank of Italy and Consob will continue to monitor AI in their respective fields.

The Department for Digital Transformation will be tasked with developing a national AI strategy. This strategy will undergo periodic revisions to adapt to technological advancements. Critics have raised concerns, noting that two agencies, rather than an independent body, will oversee the new rules.

Italy has earmarked €1 billion to support AI and cybersecurity startups. This funding will be directed toward companies involved in AI, telecommunications, and quantum technologies. However, some industry figures have pointed out that this amount is small compared to investments by countries like the United States and China.

Despite these concerns, supporters argue that the law provides a solid regulatory framework for AI. They see the legislation as a practical balance, allowing room for innovation while ensuring safety and transparency.

