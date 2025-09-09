It’s All About The Chicken Man

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:27
Threshold
T$0.01626+0.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06088+0.06%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2956-6.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017196+4.80%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00702+0.28%

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Dwayne Johnson attends “The Smashing Machine” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the professional wrestler best known for playing large, muscled strongmen in countless action movies over the years, has lost a lot of weight. Unlike your average American, the weight loss in question isn’t fat. One of Hollywood’s strongest leading men is shedding muscle.

Photos of the actor have raised eyebrows in recent weeks. Some speculated that it had to do with stopping steroids. Whatever the reason, it was a clear and pretty stark difference.

This was even more surprising given The Rock’s new A24 film, The Smashing Machine from director Benny Safdie. The only thing different about Johnson’s appearance in that film was the rather shocking full head of hair:

The Smashing Machine

Credit: A24

I honestly might not have recognized him if I didn’t know better. The Smashing Machine is getting solid reviews on Rotten Tomatoes after debuting at the Venice Film Festival. The film represents a major shift for Johnson. It’s the story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr as he deals with fame, fortune, drug addiction and other personal struggles. The film wowed audiences in Venice, earning a fifteen-minute standing ovation that brought the actor to tears. Safdie embraced Johnson and his co-star Emily Blunt during the ovation, weeping alongside him. The real-life Kerr joined in the waterworks.

Variety called the scene “the most emotional premiere on the Lido since Brendan Fraser collapsed into tears four years ago, launching his Oscar campaign for The Whale.”

Which brings us back to the subject of Johnson’s mysterious weight loss. It turns out, the actor now has a taste for movies outside his usual oeuvre. The shedding of muscle weight (he gained 30 lbs of muscle to his already sizable physique for The Smashing Machine) is for another role in another Safdie film called Lizard Music.

In the film, the 53-year-old actor will play a 70-something-year-old man who befriends a 70-year-old chicken. He’s called the Chicken Man. Which means two things:

First, this is a movie about a chicken and a man called the Chicken Man called Lizard Music. That’s pretty weird and quite obviously way outside The Rock’s wheelhouse. We’ve come a long ways from Black Adam, clearly.

Second, “[It means] eating less chicken,” The Rock said in an interview about the upcoming film. One would hope the Chicken Man, friend of ancient chickens, would eat less chicken, after all. Of course, it’s mostly about the protein. Losing muscle (an act few of us mere mortals would ever dream of, we have enough of a hard time putting it on) requires less protein in your diet.

The film is an adaption of the 1976 Daniel Pinkwater novel of the same name. While The Rock is playing Chicken Man, the book – which I haven’t read yet – sounds like a wild ride. The Goodreads summary reads: “When left to take care of himself, a young boy becomes involved with a community of intelligent lizards who tell him of a little-known invasion from outer space.”

The weight loss isn’t permanent, though obviously it gets harder and harder to put on muscle as we get older. “The films that I made in the past, I love them,” Johnson said. “I’ll go back to making them again.” Speaking of which, The Rock returns to the set of Jumanji 3 in November.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/08/dwayne-the-rock-johnsons-weight-loss-explained-its-all-about-the-chicken-man/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

The post Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-fundamentals-collapse/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.136577+5.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017211+4.88%
Sign
SIGN$0.07674+1.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:31
Share
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.566+0.56%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01507+2.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

PANews reported on September 9th that Ant Digital Technologies , a subsidiary of Ant Group , has uploaded over 6 billion RMB (approximately US$ 8.4 billion) worth of energy infrastructure and data from 15 million new energy devices (such as wind power and photovoltaics) to the AntChain blockchain. The company has also secured financing for three clean energy projects through asset tokenization, raising approximately 300 million RMB in total. Future plans include tradable tokens on overseas decentralized exchanges, subject to regulatory approval. The company is also collaborating with Pharos Network and Hong Kong's Yunfeng Financial Group to explore blockchain-based physical assets.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13826+1.75%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.000032-5.88%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:46
Share

Trending News

More

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant