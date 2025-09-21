The post It’s Not Shiba Inu (SHIB) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most traders looking for the “safe” meme coin bet in 2025 still point to Shiba Inu (SHIB). It has name recognition, a loyal community, and years of history. But here’s the thing: crypto markets don’t reward nostalgia, they reward momentum, fresh utility, and cultural relevance. The meme coin to buy and hold going into 2025 isn’t SHIB. It’s Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a project combining meme power with cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, and investors are already rushing in before its presale runs dry. Shiba Inu (SHIB): Popular but Losing Its Edge Shiba Inu entered the meme coin scene in 2020 as the “Dogecoin killer.” At its peak in 2021, SHIB rocketed into the top ten cryptos, with wild returns for early holders. The team has rolled out Shibarium, its Layer-2 network, and committed to aggressive token burns.  But with a market cap over $8 billion, even a 2x or 3x move is difficult compared to smaller meme plays. Trading volumes remain healthy, yet they lack the viral energy that once defined SHIB’s rallies. SHIB may still be a steady meme coin for long-term holders, but the explosive upside appears capped. That’s where Little Pepe comes in, a project still in its presale, yet already shaping up to outshine both SHIB and DOGE in the years ahead. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Muscle Little Pepe is not just another frog-themed token chasing a meme. It’s being built on its Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme coins, NFT games, and social tokens. That means near-instant transactions, negligible fees, and no surprise taxes, solving pain points that plague most meme launches. What sets LILPEPE apart is its security-first approach. Sniper-bot protection is hard-coded into the system, ensuring fairness during launches and trades. It’s already passed a CertiK audit with a high… The post It’s Not Shiba Inu (SHIB) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most traders looking for the “safe” meme coin bet in 2025 still point to Shiba Inu (SHIB). It has name recognition, a loyal community, and years of history. But here’s the thing: crypto markets don’t reward nostalgia, they reward momentum, fresh utility, and cultural relevance. The meme coin to buy and hold going into 2025 isn’t SHIB. It’s Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a project combining meme power with cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, and investors are already rushing in before its presale runs dry. Shiba Inu (SHIB): Popular but Losing Its Edge Shiba Inu entered the meme coin scene in 2020 as the “Dogecoin killer.” At its peak in 2021, SHIB rocketed into the top ten cryptos, with wild returns for early holders. The team has rolled out Shibarium, its Layer-2 network, and committed to aggressive token burns.  But with a market cap over $8 billion, even a 2x or 3x move is difficult compared to smaller meme plays. Trading volumes remain healthy, yet they lack the viral energy that once defined SHIB’s rallies. SHIB may still be a steady meme coin for long-term holders, but the explosive upside appears capped. That’s where Little Pepe comes in, a project still in its presale, yet already shaping up to outshine both SHIB and DOGE in the years ahead. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Muscle Little Pepe is not just another frog-themed token chasing a meme. It’s being built on its Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme coins, NFT games, and social tokens. That means near-instant transactions, negligible fees, and no surprise taxes, solving pain points that plague most meme launches. What sets LILPEPE apart is its security-first approach. Sniper-bot protection is hard-coded into the system, ensuring fairness during launches and trades. It’s already passed a CertiK audit with a high…

It’s Not Shiba Inu (SHIB)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 16:39
NEAR
NEAR$3,11-%0,57
Threshold
T$0,01627-%2,57
Hyperbot
BOT$0,1627+%61,60
RealLink
REAL$0,06284-%0,69
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001286-%0,23
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000615+%7,70
Notcoin
NOT$0,001839-%0,54

Most traders looking for the “safe” meme coin bet in 2025 still point to Shiba Inu (SHIB). It has name recognition, a loyal community, and years of history. But here’s the thing: crypto markets don’t reward nostalgia, they reward momentum, fresh utility, and cultural relevance. The meme coin to buy and hold going into 2025 isn’t SHIB. It’s Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a project combining meme power with cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, and investors are already rushing in before its presale runs dry.

Shiba Inu entered the meme coin scene in 2020 as the “Dogecoin killer.” At its peak in 2021, SHIB rocketed into the top ten cryptos, with wild returns for early holders. The team has rolled out Shibarium, its Layer-2 network, and committed to aggressive token burns.  But with a market cap over $8 billion, even a 2x or 3x move is difficult compared to smaller meme plays. Trading volumes remain healthy, yet they lack the viral energy that once defined SHIB’s rallies. SHIB may still be a steady meme coin for long-term holders, but the explosive upside appears capped. That’s where Little Pepe comes in, a project still in its presale, yet already shaping up to outshine both SHIB and DOGE in the years ahead.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Muscle

Little Pepe is not just another frog-themed token chasing a meme. It’s being built on its Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme coins, NFT games, and social tokens. That means near-instant transactions, negligible fees, and no surprise taxes, solving pain points that plague most meme launches. What sets LILPEPE apart is its security-first approach. Sniper-bot protection is hard-coded into the system, ensuring fairness during launches and trades. It’s already passed a CertiK audit with a high score, giving it a legitimacy that most meme tokens never achieve. And then there’s the presale frenzy. From its starting price of $0.001, Little Pepe has already surged to $0.0022 in Stage 13. Over $25.56 million has been raised, and almost 15.8 billion tokens have been sold. With less than 10% of this stage’s allocation left, Stage 14 is just around the corner. The confirmed listing price is $0.0030, which means early buyers are locking in paper gains even before launch.

Community and Incentives Driving Momentum

Beyond tech, meme coins live or die by their communities. Here, Little Pepe is thriving. It’s already trending across Telegram and X (Twitter), with presale participants piling in for profit and culture. To amplify this momentum, the team launched two major giveaways. The first is the viral $777,000 campaign, where ten winners each score $77,000 in ETH. The second, and even better, is the ongoing 15 ETH Mega Giveaway that rewards top buyers and random participants between Stage 12 and Stage 17. With only a few stages left, the window to qualify is narrowing.  These promotions fuel FOMO but reward whales and smaller buyers, making the project more inclusive than most.

Pepe and Doge Still Hold Weight, But Can They Keep Up?

To be fair, Pepe (PEPE) and Dogecoin (DOGE) still dominate meme coin market caps. DOGE trades above $0.26, buoyed by Tesla integrations and ETF chatter, while PEPE has surged back into relevance after Elon Musk once again dropped hints about the frog. Both tokens could see steady growth in 2025, but neither offers the asymmetrical upside of LILPEPE’s presale. Meme history shows that real fortunes are made by getting in early on the next wave, not clinging to the last one.

Conclusion: LILPEPE Is the Meme Coin to Hold in 2025

Shiba Inu’s days as the breakout meme token are behind it, but the spotlight is shifting. Little Pepe’s combination of tech utility, presale momentum, transparent tokenomics, and community strength positions it better as the meme coin to buy and hold in 2025. With its presale over 91% sold out at Stage 13 and giveaways still live, the urgency is real.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/top-meme-coin-to-buy-and-hold-in-2025-its-not-shiba-inu-shib/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is buzzing with opportunities. Among thousands of tokens launching, only a handful manage to combine narrative strength, tokenomics, and community loyalty. BullZilla, Pepe, and FLOKI stand tall as the top presales with 100x potential. They represent different angles of the meme coin revolution while attracting financial students, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain […] Continue Reading: BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0,00009618+%0,09
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001053-%0,94
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:15
Share
BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

BitMine's massive $11 billion investment in Ethereum has raised eyebrows in the crypto world. As the market eagerly awaits the next bull run, this bold move has sparked debates and curiosity. Is it a clever strategy or a high-stakes risk? Explore which coins are poised for growth in this fluctuating landscape. Ethereum Poised for Growth Amid Steady Movement Source: tradingview  Ethereum's price is steady, moving between approximately $4335 and $4825. The crypto giant is showing promise, with a week's growth of over four percent. This follows a half-year surge of nearly 127 percent. Although the current pace is slower, the potential for breaking above the $5040 resistance level is strong. If it breaches this point, Ethereum could aim for the next resistance at $5530. Such a move would be a noticeable increase from today's range, suggesting this crypto could continue its climb. The market indicators point to a balanced phase, meaning Ethereum might be setting the stage for further growth. Keep an eye on those key levels! Conclusion BitMine’s move has sparked debate. If ETH rises, the valuation could be substantial. However, market trends can change quickly. Timing and strategy will be key. BitMine’s decision shows confidence in ETH, but only time will tell if it pays off. The sector awaits the next market movement with interest. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00173086-%6,41
Movement
MOVE$0,1263-%1,17
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002262-%21,86
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:44
Share
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are back in the spotlight as traders gear up for the next bull run. Both tokens are expected to reach new highs in 2025, supported by strong communities and continued visibility in the market.
Gearbox
GEAR$0,003588-%3,80
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001286-%0,23
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000615+%7,70
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/21 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Senatör Cynthia Lummis, ABD’nin Trilyonlarca Dolarlık Borcu İçin Devasa Bitcoin Önerisi Sundu!

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced