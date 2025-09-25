The post Jack Harvey Back With Dreyer & Reinbold For 110th Indianapolis 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Harvey during Carb Day practice before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images Jack Harvey will trade in his FOX Sports microphone for a race car as he announced on September 24 a return to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on May 24, 2026. Harvey’s No. 24 Chevrolet IndyCar will be sponsored by financial wealth builder INVST. The 32-year-old Harvey is from Bassingham, United Kingdom. and made his DRR debut at the Indy 500 in 2025 with INVST as the primary partner on his Indy car. Harvey ran consistently in the top ten throughout the 200-lap event, before a late race penalty relegated him to 19th at the finish. Harvey also became a popular pit reporter for the FOX TV Network in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series telecasts. ForbesHow IndyCar’s Jack Harvey Shifted Gears From Racing To FOX SportsBy Bruce Martin “My experience with DRR and INVST last year at the Indy 500 was brilliant,” Harvey said. “Consistency is so important in this sport, and the opportunity to return to Indianapolis with this group is incredible. I’m even more confident that we can compete for the win in the 2026 event. Having INVST continue as our primary is fantastic. I love their passion for and commitment to the biggest race in the world. “We’re all ready.” Dreyer & Reinbold’s Long Indianapolis 500 History The Carmel, Indiana-based Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Team will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That dates back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the… The post Jack Harvey Back With Dreyer & Reinbold For 110th Indianapolis 500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Harvey during Carb Day practice before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images Jack Harvey will trade in his FOX Sports microphone for a race car as he announced on September 24 a return to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on May 24, 2026. Harvey’s No. 24 Chevrolet IndyCar will be sponsored by financial wealth builder INVST. The 32-year-old Harvey is from Bassingham, United Kingdom. and made his DRR debut at the Indy 500 in 2025 with INVST as the primary partner on his Indy car. Harvey ran consistently in the top ten throughout the 200-lap event, before a late race penalty relegated him to 19th at the finish. Harvey also became a popular pit reporter for the FOX TV Network in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series telecasts. ForbesHow IndyCar’s Jack Harvey Shifted Gears From Racing To FOX SportsBy Bruce Martin “My experience with DRR and INVST last year at the Indy 500 was brilliant,” Harvey said. “Consistency is so important in this sport, and the opportunity to return to Indianapolis with this group is incredible. I’m even more confident that we can compete for the win in the 2026 event. Having INVST continue as our primary is fantastic. I love their passion for and commitment to the biggest race in the world. “We’re all ready.” Dreyer & Reinbold’s Long Indianapolis 500 History The Carmel, Indiana-based Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Team will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That dates back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the…

Jack Harvey Back With Dreyer & Reinbold For 110th Indianapolis 500

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:19
Jack Harvey during Carb Day practice before the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 23, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jack Harvey will trade in his FOX Sports microphone for a race car as he announced on September 24 a return to Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the 110th Indianapolis 500 on May 24, 2026.

Harvey’s No. 24 Chevrolet IndyCar will be sponsored by financial wealth builder INVST.

The 32-year-old Harvey is from Bassingham, United Kingdom. and made his DRR debut at the Indy 500 in 2025 with INVST as the primary partner on his Indy car. Harvey ran consistently in the top ten throughout the 200-lap event, before a late race penalty relegated him to 19th at the finish.

Harvey also became a popular pit reporter for the FOX TV Network in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series telecasts.

ForbesHow IndyCar’s Jack Harvey Shifted Gears From Racing To FOX SportsBy Bruce Martin

“My experience with DRR and INVST last year at the Indy 500 was brilliant,” Harvey said. “Consistency is so important in this sport, and the opportunity to return to Indianapolis with this group is incredible. I’m even more confident that we can compete for the win in the 2026 event. Having INVST continue as our primary is fantastic. I love their passion for and commitment to the biggest race in the world.

“We’re all ready.”

Dreyer & Reinbold’s Long Indianapolis 500 History

The Carmel, Indiana-based Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Team will compete in its 27th Indy 500 this May with the 100-year legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold families at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That dates back to DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, serving as a mechanic for the Duesenberg team in the 1920s.

DRR has qualified 52 cars for the Memorial Weekend motorsports classic.

“We are pleased to announce that Jack and INVST will partner again with our team for the 2026 Indy 500,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold. “In his first year with DRR in the 500, Jack drove an outstanding race, working well with the our crews and sponsors including the great local company, INVST. Jack was in position to contend throughout the event. We are anxious to get back to where we left off with the No. 24 INVST Chevrolet in May to take our effort a step further.

“INVST has proven to be a tremendous partner with DRR at Indy. Being from Indianapolis, the INVST folks know the legacy of the Indy 500 and their innovative, aggressive company has matched up so well with our team and the 500. INVST has brought an assortment of ideas and strategies to our team and the Indy 500 and helps give Jack and our organization a strong effort at IMS. We are excited for the INVST return with DRR in 2026.”

Jack Harvey racing around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dryer & Reinvold Photo

Harvey entered the NTT IndyCar Series at the 2017 Indy 500 with Shank Racing after a successful Indy Lights career which notched six wins and two runner-up finishes in the series points. The personable racer has eight starts at the Indy 500, and his best NTT IndyCar Series finish was third in the 2019 Indy Grand Prix at IMS.

Enter INVST

INVST, the Indianapolis-based company, specializes in full-service wealth building and financial assistance and is an independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA), with clients in over 40 states and offices in Indiana, Florida, New Jersey and New York City. INVST made its Indy 500 debut in 2024 with Harvey driving.

Scott Jarred, INVST Founder and CEO, explained his company has utilized DRR, Harvey and the Indy 500 to expand their company’s marketing programs with the partnership.

Driver Jack Harvey (left), team owner Dennis Reinbold (center) and Scott Jarred (right), the founder and CEO of INVST.

Dreyer & Reinbold Photo

“Our involvement with DRR and Jack last year at the Indy 500 was a total success for INVST,” Jarred said. “We are very excited to be back for the 110th edition of ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ INVST has always been about motivation and showing people who can ‘accelerate’ to financial freedom faster by our proven financial processes INVST4Life and INVST4Business. The Indy 500 is the greatest racing event in the world, and we are ready to see Jack, INVST and DRR in that coveted victory lane in 2026.”

Practice for the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, for Harvey with qualifications set for Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17. The 110th version of the “World Largest Single Day Sporting Event” will take place on Sunday, May 24.

For Jack Harvey, that means trading in his FOX Sports microphone as a pit reporter to one of the 33 drivers that will attempt to win the 2026 Indy 500.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucemartin/2025/09/24/jack-harvey-back-with-dreyer–reinbold-for-110th-indianapolis-500/

