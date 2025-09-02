Jack Ma-linked Yunfeng Financial acquires $44M of ETH amid Web3 push

Hong Kong-listed Yunfeng Financial purchased $44 million of ETH to support its expansion into Web3, real-world assets and tokenized finance.

Yunfeng Financial Group, a Hong Kong-listed company with ties to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, acquired 10,000 ETH (worth about $44 million) in a move to deepen its Web3 expansion.

The purchase, disclosed in a voluntary announcement on Tuesday, was funded through internal cash reserves. The move follows a recent announcement by Yunfeng outlining its push into Web3, real world assets (RWA), digital currency and artificial intelligence.

According to the company, Ether (ETH) was chosen as a reserve asset to support RWA tokenization, technological innovation and the broader integration of finance with Web3 infrastructure.

