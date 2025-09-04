Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Makes Bold $44M Bet on Ethereum to Power Web3 Push

Key Takeaways:

  • Yunfeng Financial Group has purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44 million as part of its strategic reserves.
  • The move signals a major step into Web3, tokenized finance, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, with ETH serving as foundational infrastructure.
  • The Ethereum investment is funded entirely from internal cash and is aimed at optimizing asset structure and reducing fiat reliance.

One of the most extraordinary strategic investments in Ethereum was made by Hong Kong-based Yunfeng Financial, which was supported by Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and purchased 10,000 ETH worth around $44 million. The acquisition underscores how the company is increasingly concerned with Web3 and digital asset adoption as institutional interest in blockchain technologies continues to rise.

jack-ma

Ethereum Joins Yunfeng’s Balance Sheet as Strategic Reserve Asset

Yunfeng Financial announced that acquisition of ETH will be recorded as a financial investment in its balance sheet account. The move is a continuation of the strategy that the Group announced in July 2025 to expand into new technology areas such as Web3, RWA tokenization, digital currencies, ESG Net Zero Assets, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The company says the $44 million investment in ETH, financed wholly by internal cash reserves, is a groundbreaking step to anchor its technological agenda and diversify its holdings.

“The inclusion of ETH as a strategic reserve aligns with our long-term vision for Web3 and provides core infrastructure for tokenizing real-world assets,” the company stated.

Read More: Ethereum to Shut Down Holešky, Its Largest Testnet Ever

A New Kind of Financial Infrastructure

Smart contract features of Ethereum form the core of the wider approach by Yunfeng to adopt finance and the latest technologies. Ethereum being a programmable blockchain enables:

  • Tokenization of assets like real estate, insurance contracts, and financial instruments
  • Creation of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms for lending, trading, and payments
  • Deployment of enterprise-grade applications across finance, insurance, and asset management

Yunfeng will likely seek to delve into the application of Ethereum in its core verticals, which are brokerage, and asset management, not to mention insurance – a sector where blockchain can be disrupted.

“The Group will explore the potential applicable models of ETH in its insurance business,” the announcement reads, highlighting ambitions beyond traditional investment.

Web3 and RWA Tokenization: The Next Frontier

Yunfeng is not the only financial sector that is shifting to tokenized finance, and the move to Ethereum is not in isolation. Using the infrastructure of Ethereum, Yunfeng will serve the purpose of tokenizing RWA – an emerging discipline that will bring traditional assets to blockchain networks to allow 24/7 trading, fractional ownership, and real-time settlement.

Most tokenized asset platforms are believed to be based on the Ethereum-based infrastructure, hence the reason why Yunfeng has decided to create a large ETH reserve at the very beginning of its Web3 journey.

ETH Treasury Strategies Gain Momentum Among Public Companies

Yunfeng’s move aligns it with a growing list of publicly traded firms adopting ETH treasury strategies, mirroring earlier corporate Bitcoin plays led by MicroStrategy.

Recent participants include:

  • BitMine Immersion Technologies: Recently added over 150,000 ETH to its treasury, now holding nearly 1.87 million ETH valued at $8.1 billion.
  • The Ether Machine: Raised $654 million to buy 150,000 ETH, aiming to build a robust treasury before a planned Nasdaq IPO.
  • SharpLink Gaming: Entered the Ethereum treasury trend in parallel with its expansion into tokenized sports gaming infrastructure.

Similar to Yunfeng, these companies are amassing war chests in ETH as they prepare to act and innovate directly within decentralized ecosystems. Smart contracts and decentralized applications make Ethereum have an especially attractive look to the companies operating in the digital service and fintech industry as compared to Bitcoin.

Read More: $291 Million Pulled from Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs as Inflation Spikes Under Trump Tariffs

ethereum-symbol

Why ETH, Why Now?

The institutional capital in Ethereum remains to be drawn in the long run. The transition to proof-of-stake over proof-of-work, the development of Layer 2 scaling solutions, and future improvements to the Ethereum protocol (e.g. Verkle Trees and EIP-4844 proto-danksharding) have greatly increased Ethereum scalability, efficiency, and enterprise adoption.

Yunfeng’s timing is strategic:

  • ETH has been relatively stable, trading between $3,800 and $4,500 through Q3 2025
  • Global institutional demand for tokenized assets is rising, with major financial institutions like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton launching tokenized funds on Ethereum
  • Regulatory clarity in key regions like Hong Kong and Singapore is enabling more traditional firms to hold and report crypto assets.

