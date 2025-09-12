TLDR

Brazil’s Supreme Court convicted Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup and sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

Bolsonaro was found guilty of five charges, including plotting a coup and being part of a criminal organization.

Justice Cármen Lúcia confirmed that the Attorney General’s Office proved Bolsonaro’s crimes.

Despite his limited pro-crypto policies, Bolsonaro’s conviction will not significantly affect Brazil’s crypto market.

Brazil’s crypto progress continues under Bolsonaro’s successor, who has introduced pro-crypto initiatives like the XRP ETF.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has found former President Jair Bolsonaro guilty of plotting a coup and several other charges. The court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for his actions. The verdict marks a significant moment in Brazil’s political landscape.

Brazil’s Supreme Court Finds Bolsonaro Guilty

Bolsonaro faced five serious charges: plotting a coup, involvement in a criminal organization, violence against state institutions, damaging public property, and attempting to overthrow the rule of law by force. Justice Cármen Lúcia, who presided over the case, confirmed the Attorney General’s findings.

The Supreme Court’s decision is a key moment in Brazil’s legal history. It reflects the nation’s commitment to uphold the rule of law. The conviction also highlights the growing scrutiny of political figures who attempt to undermine democratic institutions.

Bolsonaro’s Legal Troubles Don’t Hinder Crypto Growth

Despite Bolsonaro’s marginal role in the international crypto scene, his downfall could have wider implications for Brazil’s market. His presidency saw limited support for pro-crypto policies but never made it a central focus. Since his ouster, he showed little interest in the space.

Brazil’s crypto market is largely unaffected by Bolsonaro’s conviction. His successor has continued to promote pro-crypto policies, including groundbreaking moves like the introduction of the world’s first XRP ETF. These policies ensure that Brazil remains a progressive player in the global crypto scene.

Bolsonaro’s legal battles might influence other South American political figures, including Argentina’s Javier Milei. Like Bolsonaro, Milei has been a vocal supporter of crypto. However, Milei is also facing his own legal challenges, raising questions about his political future.

While Bolsonaro’s conviction is a blow to his political career, it does not directly hinder Brazil’s crypto growth. The country remains committed to advancing digital assets and blockchain technology. The decision leaves Brazil well-positioned to lead in the crypto space, unaffected by the political turmoil surrounding Bolsonaro.

