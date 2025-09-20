The post James Gunn Talks About His ‘Batman’ Actor Shortlist For The DCU appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s official, Robert Pattinson is not going to be Batman in the DCU, as once and for all Matt Reeves has said explicitly that his universe is an “Elseworlds” project not connected to the new, shared universe. And of course, that raises the question about who will actually play Bruce Wayne in the DCU. DCU head James Gunn has been 5,000% more open than his Marvel and DCEU counterparts, giving constant interviews, posting on social media, doing podcasts, everything. Now, in a new interview with The Ringer-Verse (currently with just 5,000 views?) Gunn was asked about Batman casting: “I have guys I like. I have guys that are at the top of the list. One actor in particular… a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case.” This has set off a flurry of speculation about who “the guys” are and there are a few things we do know. One, easily the most common fancast Bruce Wayne actor, Brandon Sklenar, is at least under consideration as Gunn has reiterated a few times he’d been watching 1923 recently, a show in which Sklenar stars. Second, the “big star” Gunn is mentioning here is likely not Reacher’s Alan Ritchson, who has previously campaigned to be Batman. Ritchson confirmed he’s spoken to Gunn about the role: “Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.” Now, fans are casting him in other DC roles like Booster Gold or Captain Atom (Ritchson says he isn’t trying to reprise his role as Aquaman, which he played in Smallville two decades ago). Who Gunn considers a “big star” is… The post James Gunn Talks About His ‘Batman’ Actor Shortlist For The DCU appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s official, Robert Pattinson is not going to be Batman in the DCU, as once and for all Matt Reeves has said explicitly that his universe is an “Elseworlds” project not connected to the new, shared universe. And of course, that raises the question about who will actually play Bruce Wayne in the DCU. DCU head James Gunn has been 5,000% more open than his Marvel and DCEU counterparts, giving constant interviews, posting on social media, doing podcasts, everything. Now, in a new interview with The Ringer-Verse (currently with just 5,000 views?) Gunn was asked about Batman casting: “I have guys I like. I have guys that are at the top of the list. One actor in particular… a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case.” This has set off a flurry of speculation about who “the guys” are and there are a few things we do know. One, easily the most common fancast Bruce Wayne actor, Brandon Sklenar, is at least under consideration as Gunn has reiterated a few times he’d been watching 1923 recently, a show in which Sklenar stars. Second, the “big star” Gunn is mentioning here is likely not Reacher’s Alan Ritchson, who has previously campaigned to be Batman. Ritchson confirmed he’s spoken to Gunn about the role: “Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.” Now, fans are casting him in other DC roles like Booster Gold or Captain Atom (Ritchson says he isn’t trying to reprise his role as Aquaman, which he played in Smallville two decades ago). Who Gunn considers a “big star” is…

James Gunn Talks About His ‘Batman’ Actor Shortlist For The DCU

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 21:57
DAR Open Network
D$0.03501+0.20%
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.05%
COSMOS
ATOM$4.474-1.71%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.044-1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08688+0.57%

It’s official, Robert Pattinson is not going to be Batman in the DCU, as once and for all Matt Reeves has said explicitly that his universe is an “Elseworlds” project not connected to the new, shared universe. And of course, that raises the question about who will actually play Bruce Wayne in the DCU.

DCU head James Gunn has been 5,000% more open than his Marvel and DCEU counterparts, giving constant interviews, posting on social media, doing podcasts, everything. Now, in a new interview with The Ringer-Verse (currently with just 5,000 views?) Gunn was asked about Batman casting:

“I have guys I like. I have guys that are at the top of the list. One actor in particular… a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

This has set off a flurry of speculation about who “the guys” are and there are a few things we do know.

One, easily the most common fancast Bruce Wayne actor, Brandon Sklenar, is at least under consideration as Gunn has reiterated a few times he’d been watching 1923 recently, a show in which Sklenar stars.

Second, the “big star” Gunn is mentioning here is likely not Reacher’s Alan Ritchson, who has previously campaigned to be Batman. Ritchson confirmed he’s spoken to Gunn about the role: “Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.” Now, fans are casting him in other DC roles like Booster Gold or Captain Atom (Ritchson says he isn’t trying to reprise his role as Aquaman, which he played in Smallville two decades ago).

Who Gunn considers a “big star” is unknown. I’d say the most commonly thrown-around “big star” name is Jake Gyllenhaal, but this would run counter to what Gunn did with Superman, casting the nearly-unknown David Corenswet in the part. Interestingly, Gyllenhaal almost played Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy, as he had a conversation about it with Christopher Nolan (his sister, Maggie, went on to star in The Dark Knight).

Current evidence would suggest that Gunn will steer away from a big name, as that’s effectively what he’s saying with that quote, at least in one specific instance. Ritchson is out, Sklenar does not seem to be off the table, if he’s not under heavy consideration at present. The DCU is also a place where fancast dreams can come true, as seen recently with Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. But Gunn obviously does a whole lot of auditioning and screen testing, so it’s not as if these things happen through popular vote. But it’s nice, and rare, to see such transparency in this process.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/20/james-gunn-talks-about-his-batman-actor-shortlist-for-the-dcu/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5318+0.54%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01376+0.51%
MetYa
MET$0.2377-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

The post PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s center of gravity is shifting from speculation to services. PayPal is opening the door to peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, building on its growing presence in digital assets. Its stablecoin, PYUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization. Google is piloting a payment protocol designed for AI agents, with built-in support for stablecoins — highlighting the role dollar-pegged crypto could play in the emerging web economy. Meanwhile, Bitcoin miners face tighter margins from rising costs, higher difficulty levels and growing competition. Yet several companies are thriving by pivoting into data-center and AI infrastructure, sending their share prices sharply higher in recent weeks. This week’s Crypto Biz covers PayPal’s P2P rollout, the shifting economics of Bitcoin mining, Google’s open-source AI payment initiative and Bitwise’s bid for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. PayPal rolls out P2P crypto transfers with new “links” feature PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer offerings with a new feature that allows US users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within PayPal and Venmo, without relying on external exchanges. The service, called PayPal links, generates one-time links in the app that can be shared via text, email or chat. The feature will extend to Venmo, enabling direct transfers of cryptocurrencies and PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, between users. For US customers, PayPal said that personal friends-and-family crypto transfers will not trigger 1099-K tax reporting, though other types of crypto transactions may still be taxable The rollout is part of PayPal World, the company’s interoperability framework aimed at connecting wallets and payment systems across its ecosystem. PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, has experienced significant growth since launch, reaching a market cap of roughly $1.3 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin miners outperform BTC Shares of several major Bitcoin mining companies have surged over the past month, even as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price…
1
1$0.006301-44.88%
Sidekick
K$0.1634+4.07%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09899+3.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:22
Share
Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

TLDR: The Federal Reserve lowered rates by 25 bps, starting its first easing cycle of 2025. Lower rates tend to weaken the dollar, often driving capital into risk assets like crypto. Analysts say cheaper liquidity can fuel Bitcoin and altcoin demand as yields fall. Investors are watching price reactions closely as markets price in more [...] The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689+0.68%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005283+9.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.008083-15.37%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:10
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PayPal P2P, Google AI Payments, Miner Pivot — Crypto Biz

Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD

Solana and Aptos Wait on Charts While  BlockchainFX Delivers Income: Is it the Best Crypto to Buy Now?