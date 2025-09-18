James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Coming To HBO Max This Week

David Corenswet in “Superman.” Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman, director James Gunn’s Man of Steel tale starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, is coming to HBO Max this week.

Rated PG-13, Superman opened in theaters on July 11 before arriving on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Aug. 15. The official summary for the movie reads, “When Superman (Corenswet) is drawn into conflicts both abroad and at home, his actions to protect humankind are questioned, and his vulnerability allows tech billionaire and master deceiver Lex Luthor (Hoult) to leverage the opportunity to get Superman out of the way for good.

“Will the Daily Planet’s intrepid reporter Lois Lane (Brosnahan), together with the aid of Metropolis’s other metahumans and Superman’s own four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help Superman before Luthor can completely destroy him?”

Warner Bros. Discovery announced earlier this week that Superman will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Sept. 19, and debut on cable on HBO linear on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

HBO Max will also stream a version of Superman using American Sign Language, which will be interpreted by deaf ASL interpreter Giovanni Maucere and directed by Leila Hanaumi (Barbie with ASL, The Last of Us with ASL), the streaming platform noted.

HBO Max offers an ad-based tier that costs $9.99 per month and an ad-free tier that $16.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming costs $20.99 per month.

How Did ‘Superman’ Perform In Theaters?

Superman has earned $353.9 million domestically and $261.2 internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $615.1 million to date. The film had a production budget of $225 million and had a global marketing spend of $125 million, according to Variety.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman also stars Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced and Anthony Carrigan as the metahumans Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl and Metamorpho.

In addition, Superman stars Skyler Gisondo as Daily Planet multimedia expert Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as the paper’s editor-in-chief Perry White and Mikaela Hoover as columnist Cat Grant.

