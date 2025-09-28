TLDR James Wynn takes a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER worth over $16,000. Wynn bets on ASTER’s airdrop, predicting it will be one of the biggest in crypto. After being liquidated on ASTER, Wynn makes a second leveraged trade on it. Wynn’s previous billion-dollar Bitcoin trade ended with a $25 million profit. James Wynn, [...] The post James Wynn Returns to Crypto Market with New 3x Leveraged Trade on ASTER appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR James Wynn takes a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER worth over $16,000. Wynn bets on ASTER’s airdrop, predicting it will be one of the biggest in crypto. After being liquidated on ASTER, Wynn makes a second leveraged trade on it. Wynn’s previous billion-dollar Bitcoin trade ended with a $25 million profit. James Wynn, [...] The post James Wynn Returns to Crypto Market with New 3x Leveraged Trade on ASTER appeared first on CoinCentral.

James Wynn Returns to Crypto Market with New 3x Leveraged Trade on ASTER

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 03:37
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002941-0.27%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09882+3.06%
Aster
ASTER$1.9357-3.86%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%

TLDR

  • James Wynn takes a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER worth over $16,000.
  • Wynn bets on ASTER’s airdrop, predicting it will be one of the biggest in crypto.
  • After being liquidated on ASTER, Wynn makes a second leveraged trade on it.
  • Wynn’s previous billion-dollar Bitcoin trade ended with a $25 million profit.

James Wynn, the pseudonymous trader known for his high-risk, high-reward bets, is back in the crypto market. After his previous billion-dollar wager on Bitcoin, Wynn has now placed a new trade on ASTER, the native token of the Aster perpetuals exchange. This time, Wynn is entering with a 3x leveraged long position valued at over $16,000, at a price of $1.97 per token. His aim is to capitalize on an anticipated airdrop, which he believes will be one of the largest in crypto history.

Wynn’s Bold Move with 3x Leverage

James Wynn’s latest position is a leveraged bet on the ASTER token. Despite his recent liquidation on the same token, Wynn has chosen to re-enter the market with a 3x long position. The trade, worth more than $16,000, places him at an entry point of $1.97 per ASTER token, with a liquidation level set at $1.57. Although the size of the trade is smaller compared to his previous positions, it is still considered a significant move in the high-risk world of crypto trading.

The leveraged position indicates that Wynn is betting on the potential of the ASTER token, particularly due to the upcoming airdrop. Wynn has expressed his belief that the airdrop could be one of the largest in crypto history. In a post on X, he stated, “I’m farming the $ASTER airdrop. I believe it will be one of the biggest [in] crypto history.” This statement signals his confidence in the token’s future and his intention to make the most of the potential reward.

The Aster Perpetuals Exchange and $ASTER Token

The Aster perpetuals exchange, where the ASTER token is traded, has gained attention in the crypto space. The platform offers on-chain derivatives, providing traders with a range of instruments for speculation. The exchange’s native token, ASTER, plays a central role in the platform’s operations and has seen increased attention as a result of the upcoming airdrop.

Airdrops are common in the crypto world, often used as a method to distribute tokens to a large number of users. In this case, Wynn’s strategy of farming the $ASTER airdrop suggests that he believes the event will have a substantial impact on the token’s price. A successful airdrop could lead to an increase in demand, potentially making the token more valuable.

Wynn’s Previous High-Risk Bitcoin Bet

James Wynn is no stranger to high-risk trades. Earlier this year, he made headlines with a massive $1.2 billion long position on Bitcoin, using 40x leverage. Unfortunately for Wynn, the bet did not go as planned, and he was liquidated with a $17.5 million loss. However, Wynn quickly reversed his position, flipping into a $1.2 billion short on Bitcoin. Despite the volatility, he ended up securing a $25 million profit, proving his ability to navigate the extreme fluctuations of the crypto market.

Wynn’s ability to manage large positions in such a volatile environment has earned him a reputation as a daring trader. His previous trades have shown that he is willing to take on substantial risks in hopes of large rewards. His return to the market with a 3x leveraged long on ASTER demonstrates that he is still willing to make bold bets, particularly if he sees an opportunity in the form of the token’s airdrop.

Future Outlook for Wynn and ASTER Token

As Wynn continues to place high-risk bets in the crypto market, his focus now shifts to the potential of ASTER and its upcoming airdrop. The success of his latest trade will depend on several factors, including the performance of the Aster perpetuals exchange and the broader market conditions. If the airdrop lives up to his expectations, Wynn could stand to gain significantly from his position.

However, the volatility of the crypto market means that anything can happen. Wynn’s strategy of leveraging positions in speculative assets like ASTER carries inherent risks, and the outcome of this new trade remains to be seen. As the market evolves, Wynn’s future trades will likely continue to capture the attention of crypto enthusiasts and traders alike.

The post James Wynn Returns to Crypto Market with New 3x Leveraged Trade on ASTER appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8087-11.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011494+19.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01539-9.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005304-1.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3.1749-1.03%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind