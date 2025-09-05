James Wynn's 25x leveraged ETH long position was fully liquidated

By: PANews
2025/09/05 22:49
PANews reported on September 5 that according to Onchain Lens, James Wynn's ETH 25x leveraged long position was completely liquidated, resulting in a loss of $10,025.

