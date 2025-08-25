James Wynn's DOGE long position was completely liquidated, with a loss of $22,627

By: PANews
2025/08/25 18:44
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003191-6.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22008-4.17%

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn's 10x leveraged DOGE long positions were all liquidated, resulting in a loss of US$22,627.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
