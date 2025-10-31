ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Jan. 6 Rioter Sentenced Today After Trump DOJ Suspends Prosecutors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jan. 6 defendant Taylor Taranto will be sentenced for unrelated crimes Thursday after the Trump administration has faced turmoil over how it handles the defendant’s previous involvement with the Jan. 6 riot—the government erased all mentions of Taranto’s participation at the Capitol late Wednesday after suspending prosecutors who decried the attack. Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Taranto, 39, was among the group of Jan. 6 participants whom President Donald Trump pardoned on his first day in office, but the defendant was separately charged and convicted for unrelated crimes. Taranto was convicted for falsely claiming in 2023 he would “cause a car bomb to drive into the National Institute of Standards and Technology,” and was also found near former President Barack Obama’s home while possessing firearms and “hundreds of rounds of ammunition.” In a sentencing memo Wednesday, DOJ prosecutors recommended Taranto be sentenced to 27 months in prison and noted his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, describing that event as being carried out by “thousands of people comprising a mob of rioters.” The two rank-and-file prosecutors who signed that sentencing memo were locked out of their government devices hours later, according to multiple reports, with ABC News reporting they were furloughed and told they would be placed on administrative leave following the end of the government shutdown. The DOJ has not commented on the reasons for the prosecutors’ suspension, but the government then filed an updated sentencing memo later on Wednesday that removed all references to the Jan. 6 attack. The original sentencing memo is now described on the court docket as being “entered in error.” What To Watch For Taranto will be sentenced at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday. The government is still… The post Jan. 6 Rioter Sentenced Today After Trump DOJ Suspends Prosecutors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jan. 6 defendant Taylor Taranto will be sentenced for unrelated crimes Thursday after the Trump administration has faced turmoil over how it handles the defendant’s previous involvement with the Jan. 6 riot—the government erased all mentions of Taranto’s participation at the Capitol late Wednesday after suspending prosecutors who decried the attack. Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts Taranto, 39, was among the group of Jan. 6 participants whom President Donald Trump pardoned on his first day in office, but the defendant was separately charged and convicted for unrelated crimes. Taranto was convicted for falsely claiming in 2023 he would “cause a car bomb to drive into the National Institute of Standards and Technology,” and was also found near former President Barack Obama’s home while possessing firearms and “hundreds of rounds of ammunition.” In a sentencing memo Wednesday, DOJ prosecutors recommended Taranto be sentenced to 27 months in prison and noted his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, describing that event as being carried out by “thousands of people comprising a mob of rioters.” The two rank-and-file prosecutors who signed that sentencing memo were locked out of their government devices hours later, according to multiple reports, with ABC News reporting they were furloughed and told they would be placed on administrative leave following the end of the government shutdown. The DOJ has not commented on the reasons for the prosecutors’ suspension, but the government then filed an updated sentencing memo later on Wednesday that removed all references to the Jan. 6 attack. The original sentencing memo is now described on the court docket as being “entered in error.” What To Watch For Taranto will be sentenced at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday. The government is still…

Jan. 6 Rioter Sentenced Today After Trump DOJ Suspends Prosecutors

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 01:27
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.284+20.32%
Propy
PRO$0.5109-1.82%
Union
U$0.00619-0.09%
Dogechain
DC$0.00001715+10.14%
CAR
CAR$0.004651+10.10%

Topline

Jan. 6 defendant Taylor Taranto will be sentenced for unrelated crimes Thursday after the Trump administration has faced turmoil over how it handles the defendant’s previous involvement with the Jan. 6 riot—the government erased all mentions of Taranto’s participation at the Capitol late Wednesday after suspending prosecutors who decried the attack.

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Taranto, 39, was among the group of Jan. 6 participants whom President Donald Trump pardoned on his first day in office, but the defendant was separately charged and convicted for unrelated crimes.

Taranto was convicted for falsely claiming in 2023 he would “cause a car bomb to drive into the National Institute of Standards and Technology,” and was also found near former President Barack Obama’s home while possessing firearms and “hundreds of rounds of ammunition.”

In a sentencing memo Wednesday, DOJ prosecutors recommended Taranto be sentenced to 27 months in prison and noted his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack, describing that event as being carried out by “thousands of people comprising a mob of rioters.”

The two rank-and-file prosecutors who signed that sentencing memo were locked out of their government devices hours later, according to multiple reports, with ABC News reporting they were furloughed and told they would be placed on administrative leave following the end of the government shutdown.

The DOJ has not commented on the reasons for the prosecutors’ suspension, but the government then filed an updated sentencing memo later on Wednesday that removed all references to the Jan. 6 attack.

The original sentencing memo is now described on the court docket as being “entered in error.”

What To Watch For

Taranto will be sentenced at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday. The government is still recommending that he be sentenced to 27 months in prison, along with 36 months of supervised release and 200 hours of community service. The 27-month proposed sentence is at the upper limit of the sentencing guidelines for Taranto’s crimes, which recommend between 21 and 27 months incarceration.

How Did The Sentencing Memo Change?

The original sentencing memo was 14 pages long and noted Taranto “was accused of participating in the riot in Washington, D.C., by entering the U.S. Capitol Building,” before returning home to Washington State, where he “promoted conspiracy theories” related to the Jan. 6 attack. The updated 12-page sentencing memo omitted that paragraph entirely, not making any mention of Taranto’s involvement in the riot and only detailing his crimes in 2023. It still recommends a harsh punishment against the defendant, and describes his crimes as being “part of a broader campaign of intimidation” he’s exhibited “against the federal government and public officials.” The revised memo—which removed the names of the original prosecutors and was signed by different DOJ officials—also deleted a sentence noting Taranto drove to Obama’s neighborhood directly after Trump published the former president’s purported address on social media.

Key Background

Taranto was among more than 1,000 participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building who were charged during Joe Biden’s presidency for their involvement in the riot, only to later receive pardons after Trump took office. At least a dozen of those participants still face other charges and convictions for unrelated crimes, which include domestic violence, child sexual abuse, drunk driving, soliciting a minor, theft and assault. While the Trump administration has allowed many of those separate charges to move forward, the government has opposed continuing cases that involve crimes arising from the Jan. 6 investigation, The Washington Post noted in March. In the case of a defendant who was also charged with possessing drugs and firearms, for instance, the government argued those charges should be dismissed, because they would not have been uncovered had prosecutors not been looking into the defendant because of his involvement with Jan. 6.

Further Reading

DOJ places on leave 2 prosecutors who said ‘mob of rioters’ carried out Jan. 6 attack (ABC News)

Prosecutors placed on leave hours after describing Jan. 6 attack as a ‘mob of rioters’ (Politico)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2025/10/30/jan-6-participant-taylor-taranto-will-be-sentenced-today-after-doj-suspended-prosecutors-who-described-attack-as-mob-of-rioters/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5049+2.83%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000004616-1.57%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.119-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:43
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,264.41+1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1247+3.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007755+0.76%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

What is Proof-of-Stake?

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,195.96
$106,195.96$106,195.96

+1.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,578.82
$3,578.82$3,578.82

+1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5732
$2.5732$2.5732

+1.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$168.12
$168.12$168.12

+1.10%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18078
$0.18078$0.18078

+0.86%