Japan Approves Its First-Ever Yen-Pegged Stablecoin (JPYC)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:18
U
U$0.02011-0.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.659-4.44%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1759-1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1262-3.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-3.84%
Everscale
EVER$0.00731-5.55%
  • Japan’s top financial regulator has approved the country’s first-ever yen-pegged stablecoin.
  • The new JPYC token will be fully backed by domestic deposits and Japanese Government Bonds.
  • The move is a major step in Japan’s push to create a regulated digital finance sector.

Japan has officially entered the stablecoin race after the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) granted regulatory approval to JPYC Inc., a Tokyo-based fintech startup, to issue Japan’s first yen-pegged stablecoin.

The token, also branded as JPYC, is expected to debut in the autumn of 2025 and will maintain a one-to-one peg with the Japanese yen. In a statement, Chief Executive Noritaka Okabe confirmed the stablecoin will be fully backed by domestic deposits and Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), ensuring compliance with the country’s updated Payment Services Act.

By operating under a funds transfer service provider license, JPYC is transitioning from a prepaid token operator to a fully regulated issuer.

Unique, Zero-Fee Business Model

Unlike many global stablecoin issuers, JPYC will not charge transaction fees. Instead, its business model will rely entirely on the interest income generated by the JGB reserves backing the tokens. For every ¥1 trillion issued, the firm estimates it will generate gross annual revenue of approximately ¥5 billion from bond yields.

The company expects its first users to be hedge funds, family offices, and institutional investors within Japan. Over time, JPYC aims to expand its adoption to international remittances and corporate settlements.

How Japan’s Approach Differs from the US and China

The launch comes as global regulation of stablecoins accelerates. In July, U.S. President Donald Trump signed federal legislation establishing rules for dollar-backed tokens.

Related: U.S. Treasury Clarifies Position on Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans

Meanwhile, major American financial institutions like Bank of America and Fiserv are preparing their own stablecoin products. By contrast, Chinese regulators recently instructed domestic brokers to suspend research on stablecoins, underscoring Beijing’s restrictive stance.

Analysts note that JPYC will reinforce the yen’s role in global markets. The introduction of a fully regulated, blockchain-based yen stablecoin will enhance the currency’s utility in international finance.

Okabe has warned that nations without domestic stablecoin frameworks risk facing higher borrowing costs as investor demand consolidates around regulated digital currencies tied to sovereign bonds.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/japan-approves-its-first-ever-yen-pegged-stablecoin-backed-by-government-bonds/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002161-4.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0257-4.88%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01917-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001-1.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/sharplink-acquires-143593-ethereum-holdings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020361-6.13%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular