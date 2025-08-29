Ikuyo, a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer, decided to underwrite a 300 million yen, $2 million, third-party allocation of new shares to US-based Galactic Holdings, Inc.

This investment signals the automotive industry’s blockchain payment transformation across global supply chains.

Stock Rallies to Unprecedented Highs

Following a strategic digital currency investment disclosure, Ikuyo shares reached unprecedented highs this week. The 300 million yen commitment to Texas-based blockchain payment provider Galactic Holdings represents calculated expansion. Moreover, investor enthusiasm reflects growing crypto appetite in established industries.

Overall, traditional automotive supply chain financing faces pressure from inefficient cross-border systems. Digital currencies, however, reduce settlement times and blockchain-verified transactions and are welcomed by manufacturers seeking alternatives to conventional banking infrastructure for global operations.

The investment builds upon Ikuyo’s June partnership agreement with Galactic Holdings, strengthening operational ties between the Japanese manufacturer and digital payment provider. Additionally, this blockchain collaboration positions both companies for expanded market penetration.

Stablecoin Essential for Global Operations

Galactic Holdings operates licensed digital asset remittance networks across multiple Latin American jurisdictions. Its blockchain-powered platform eliminates traditional currency conversion delays, and consequently, B2B transactions benefit from enhanced transparency and blockchain settlement mechanisms.

Current payment workflows between Ikuyo’s Chinese subsidiary and Mexican partners involve peso-to-dollar conversions. These multi-step processes create operational inefficiencies without blockchain integration. However, digital currency implementation promises streamlined direct settlements through blockchain verification systems.

Ikuyo’s blockchain payment investment reflects broader industry trends toward digital currency utilization. While traditional manufacturers increasingly recognize blockchain infrastructure benefits for global operations, early adopters position themselves as competitive.

Given complex international supply relationships, the automotive parts sector particularly benefits from stablecoin payment efficiency. Industry analysts expect increased corporate cryptocurrency adoption as blockchain regulatory frameworks mature across major economies. Meanwhile, established manufacturers leverage existing global networks to pilot innovative digital solutions.

