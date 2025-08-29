Japan Auto Parts Maker Invests US Stablecoin Firm and Its Stock Soars

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 10:48
CROSS
CROSS$0.21675-2.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+3.65%
Multichain
MULTI$0.09922+14.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.16206-0.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682+3.02%

Ikuyo, a Japanese automotive parts manufacturer, decided to underwrite a 300 million yen, $2 million, third-party allocation of new shares to US-based Galactic Holdings, Inc.

This investment signals the automotive industry’s blockchain payment transformation across global supply chains.

Stock Rallies to Unprecedented Highs

Following a strategic digital currency investment disclosure, Ikuyo shares reached unprecedented highs this week. The 300 million yen commitment to Texas-based blockchain payment provider Galactic Holdings represents calculated expansion. Moreover, investor enthusiasm reflects growing crypto appetite in established industries.

Overall, traditional automotive supply chain financing faces pressure from inefficient cross-border systems. Digital currencies, however, reduce settlement times and blockchain-verified transactions and are welcomed by manufacturers seeking alternatives to conventional banking infrastructure for global operations.

The investment builds upon Ikuyo’s June partnership agreement with Galactic Holdings, strengthening operational ties between the Japanese manufacturer and digital payment provider. Additionally, this blockchain collaboration positions both companies for expanded market penetration.

Stablecoin Essential for Global Operations

Galactic Holdings operates licensed digital asset remittance networks across multiple Latin American jurisdictions. Its blockchain-powered platform eliminates traditional currency conversion delays, and consequently, B2B transactions benefit from enhanced transparency and blockchain settlement mechanisms.

Current payment workflows between Ikuyo’s Chinese subsidiary and Mexican partners involve peso-to-dollar conversions. These multi-step processes create operational inefficiencies without blockchain integration. However, digital currency implementation promises streamlined direct settlements through blockchain verification systems.

Ikuyo’s blockchain payment investment reflects broader industry trends toward digital currency utilization. While traditional manufacturers increasingly recognize blockchain infrastructure benefits for global operations, early adopters position themselves as competitive.

Given complex international supply relationships, the automotive parts sector particularly benefits from stablecoin payment efficiency. Industry analysts expect increased corporate cryptocurrency adoption as blockchain regulatory frameworks mature across major economies. Meanwhile, established manufacturers leverage existing global networks to pilot innovative digital solutions.

The post Japan Auto Parts Maker Invests US Stablecoin Firm and Its Stock Soars appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/japan-auto-parts-maker-invests-stablecoin-firm-stock-soars/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.907-3.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+3.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02773-0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01347+49.66%
TIA
TIA$1.716-0.34%
IO
IO$0.617+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) are both working to rebuild investor trust with distinct strategies. At the same time, altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE are gaining traction for diversification, offering a fresh option for traders seeking ROI beyond Layer 1 giants. Avalanche’s Institutional Push and Real-World Integration Avalanche has been securing notable wins in institutional adoption. […] Continue Reading: Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?
RealLink
REAL$0.05749-2.88%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005298-0.54%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.84-0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:20
Share

Trending News

More

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?