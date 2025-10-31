ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Japan Becomes 11th Nation with Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Mining: VanEck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager VanEck on Friday said it has added Japan to the list of countries pursuing Bitcoin mining with government resources. It follows a deal secured by Bitcoin miner maker Canaan with a major Japanese utility to use Avalon rigs to stabilize regional grid load. Japan continues to witness a notable crypto adoption under the newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Japanese financial regulator seeks a major overhaul to integrate crypto into traditional banking. Japan Joins Government-Backed Bitcoin Mining List Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, revealed that they have finally added Japan to the list of countries mining Bitcoin with government resources. This makes Japan the 11th country globally where is government-aligned. The list excludes the United States, but it may become possible under US President Donald Trump. Sigel claimed rumors were circulating for many years that Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) was quietly doing Bitcoin mining. However, no confirmation ever emerged. The Japanese government has partial ownership in all 10 regional utilities, with no utility being fully private. This makes it the 11th country globally where the mining is state-aligned. Countries with Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Mining | Source: Mathew Sigel Canaan’s Bitcoin Mining Deal with a Major Japanese Utility Matthew Sigel highlighted Bitcoin mining machine maker Canaan’s 4.5 MW order from a Japan-based utility. Becoming the reason behind VanEck considering Japan under the government-sponsored list. Weeks after announcing its largest-ever order and narrowly avoiding Nasdaq delisting, Canaan won the 4.5 MW deal. Under the deal, the Japanese utility will use the Avalon mining rigs to stabilize regional grid load. It is a well-known strategy used by electric power utilities recently to reduce waste. Bitcoin miners act as electric grid stabilizers by turning on during times of excess electric power. Canaan (CAN) stock has skyrocketed more than… The post Japan Becomes 11th Nation with Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Mining: VanEck appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager VanEck on Friday said it has added Japan to the list of countries pursuing Bitcoin mining with government resources. It follows a deal secured by Bitcoin miner maker Canaan with a major Japanese utility to use Avalon rigs to stabilize regional grid load. Japan continues to witness a notable crypto adoption under the newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Japanese financial regulator seeks a major overhaul to integrate crypto into traditional banking. Japan Joins Government-Backed Bitcoin Mining List Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, revealed that they have finally added Japan to the list of countries mining Bitcoin with government resources. This makes Japan the 11th country globally where is government-aligned. The list excludes the United States, but it may become possible under US President Donald Trump. Sigel claimed rumors were circulating for many years that Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) was quietly doing Bitcoin mining. However, no confirmation ever emerged. The Japanese government has partial ownership in all 10 regional utilities, with no utility being fully private. This makes it the 11th country globally where the mining is state-aligned. Countries with Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Mining | Source: Mathew Sigel Canaan’s Bitcoin Mining Deal with a Major Japanese Utility Matthew Sigel highlighted Bitcoin mining machine maker Canaan’s 4.5 MW order from a Japan-based utility. Becoming the reason behind VanEck considering Japan under the government-sponsored list. Weeks after announcing its largest-ever order and narrowly avoiding Nasdaq delisting, Canaan won the 4.5 MW deal. Under the deal, the Japanese utility will use the Avalon mining rigs to stabilize regional grid load. It is a well-known strategy used by electric power utilities recently to reduce waste. Bitcoin miners act as electric grid stabilizers by turning on during times of excess electric power. Canaan (CAN) stock has skyrocketed more than…

Japan Becomes 11th Nation with Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Mining: VanEck

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 23:06
Major
MAJOR$0.10302+1.93%
MAY
MAY$0.02771+6.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.295+20.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.00976-2.40%
4
4$0.06637+5.83%

Asset manager VanEck on Friday said it has added Japan to the list of countries pursuing Bitcoin mining with government resources.

It follows a deal secured by Bitcoin miner maker Canaan with a major Japanese utility to use Avalon rigs to stabilize regional grid load.

Japan continues to witness a notable crypto adoption under the newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Japanese financial regulator seeks a major overhaul to integrate crypto into traditional banking.

Japan Joins Government-Backed Bitcoin Mining List

Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, revealed that they have finally added Japan to the list of countries mining Bitcoin with government resources.

This makes Japan the 11th country globally where is government-aligned. The list excludes the United States, but it may become possible under US President Donald Trump.

Sigel claimed rumors were circulating for many years that Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) was quietly doing Bitcoin mining. However, no confirmation ever emerged.

The Japanese government has partial ownership in all 10 regional utilities, with no utility being fully private. This makes it the 11th country globally where the mining is state-aligned.

Countries with Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Mining | Source: Mathew Sigel

Canaan’s Bitcoin Mining Deal with a Major Japanese Utility

Matthew Sigel highlighted Bitcoin mining machine maker Canaan’s 4.5 MW order from a Japan-based utility.

Becoming the reason behind VanEck considering Japan under the government-sponsored list.

Weeks after announcing its largest-ever order and narrowly avoiding Nasdaq delisting, Canaan won the 4.5 MW deal.

Under the deal, the Japanese utility will use the Avalon mining rigs to stabilize regional grid load.

It is a well-known strategy used by electric power utilities recently to reduce waste. Bitcoin miners act as electric grid stabilizers by turning on during times of excess electric power.

Canaan (CAN) stock has skyrocketed more than 14.50% on Friday. At the time of writing, the stock trades at $1.42 USD.

The 24-hour low and high were $1.36 and $1.48, respectively. Furthermore, the trading volume was 24 million, indicating a decline in interest among traders.

BTC Price Rebounds Amid Crypto Stocks Rebound

Bitcoin mining shares, including MARA Holdings (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT), and CleanSpark (CLSK), opened higher today.

Core Scientific (CORZ) led gains among stocks. CORZ stock price was trading 4.82% higher at $21.74 at the time of writing.

The move comes as the Bitcoin price rebounded from $106.5K to above $110K amid buy-the-dip sentiment and optimism among derivatives traders.

BTC price was trading at $109,985, 1.70% higher at the time of writing. The intraday low and high were $106,376 and $110,599, respectively.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/10/31/japan-becomes-11th-nation-with-government-sponsored-bitcoin-mining-vaneck/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1961-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014948+5.38%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.004848+50.14%
Allo
RWA$0.004499-1.12%
Starpower
STAR$0.12188-1.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,593.80
$105,593.80$105,593.80

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,545.74
$3,545.74$3,545.74

+0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5499
$2.5499$2.5499

+0.82%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.55
$166.55$166.55

+0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17953
$0.17953$0.17953

+0.16%