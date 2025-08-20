Japan Could Trigger the Next XRP Shockwave – Here’s What’s Coming

Japan’s XRP adoption could unleash $1.4B daily trading surge.

Korea and Japan together may drive $2.1B retail liquidity.

Analysts project XRP hitting $22 with institutional flow boost.

The XRP community is watching Asia as new analysis points to Japan’s potential entry into the market. According to market analyst Diana (@InvestWithD), the move could build on South Korea’s influence and create a surge in global liquidity.

South Korea, with a population of 53M, already shows the scale of what adoption can bring. There are almost 7 million active users of XRP in the country, which is 13 percent of its population. It is the volume of activity that contributes approximately 20 percent of the total volume of XRP trading around the world, with daily volume ranging between 500M and 700M.

Tokyo’s Entry Could Add $1.4B in Daily Volume

Considering that Japan has a population of 125M and assuming that the adoption ratio is similar to that of South Korea, the result can be over 16M users. Market estimates are that the daily trading originating in Japan will be in the range of $1.1B-$1.4B, more than twice as much as in Korea.

Collectively, the two countries have the potential to drive retail activity of $1.6B-$2.1B a day. Analysts indicate that there might be a major supply crunch on XRP, considering that the institutional corridors will be superimposed.

SBI Positioned to Activate Corridors

Unlike other regions, Japan already has the rails ready to run. Ripple’s top ally in Asia, SBI Holdings, operates SBI Remit and SBI VC Trade, both of which connect Japan with Southeast Asia.

According to observers, such existing corridors would instantly connect Japan and Korea, and cross-border payments would be as easy as flipping a switch, increasing the liquidity network of XRP overnight. This preparedness puts Japan in a good position to increase Korea’s momentum.

September Events Could Set Price in Motion

September is shaping up to be critical for XRP. The XRP Seoul 2025 event on September 21 will bring together Ripple executives, SBI leaders, and XRPL Labs, where announcements on new corridors or treasury use may emerge. Korea Blockchain Week (September 22 28) will bring the world to highlight XRP.

Forecasts linked to these catalysts suggest XRP could reach $5 before the events and rise to $8–$10 afterward. Other estimates with institutional demand and possible ETF activity stretch to as high as $12-$22.

The combination of South Korea’s established base and Japan’s possible adoption is being described as a shockwave in waiting. With 7 million Korean users already active and the potential for 16 million more in Japan, the market could soon face one of XRP’s most significant liquidity shifts yet.

