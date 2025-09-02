Japan Game Developer Gumi Invests $17M in XRP

Tokyo-listed game developer Gumi has purchased 6,008,857 XRP worth about $17 million, aligning with parent company SBI Holdings’ push for cross-border payments and expanding its blockchain-focused business.

Gumi’s investment highlights its shift toward blockchain integration. The company said the move aims to expand its revenue base while contributing to the growth of the XRP ecosystem. Following the announcement, Gumi’s stock jumped nearly 6% to ¥640 on Monday.

Gumi Ties XRP Bet to SBI Strategy

In a statement on social media platform X, Gumi confirmed that the $17 million purchase was part of its blockchain growth plan. The firm added that it wants to strengthen ties with SBI Holdings’ international payments and liquidity initiatives.

This is not Gumi’s first step into crypto. Earlier this year, the company bought $6.6 million worth of Bitcoin. The move showed it intends to treat digital assets as part of its long-term operations rather than short-term speculation.

Gumi announced its purchase plan for ¥2.5B worth of XRP on its X account.

Gumi described its crypto plan as a two-pillar approach. Bitcoin will be a universal store of value and source of staking returns. XRP, by contrast, will act as a utility token for financial services such as remittances and liquidity.

The move follows SBI Holdings’ close ties with Ripple and its focus on cross-border payments. Gumi emphasized that its purchase was not speculative but intended to strengthen the XRP ecosystem.

Risks remain. XRP continues to face regulatory scrutiny in the US after past disputes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its global adoption also depends on regulators in each market. Still, in Japan, SBI has driven wider use of XRP, making Gumi’s decision more strategic than risky.

Gumi’s move is unusual for a gaming company. Yet the dual bet on Bitcoin and XRP shows how non-financial firms may start using crypto as part of their treasury and operations. The decision reflects a wider corporate shift toward digital assets.