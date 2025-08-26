Japan Moves Toward Clearer Crypto Rules As Policymakers Speak Out

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/26 13:00
Japan’s finance minister, Katsunobu Kato, told attendees at WebX2025 in Tokyo that crypto assets can be part of diversified portfolios if an appropriate framework is put in place.

WebX2025 ran on August 25–26 and drew top officials and industry figures. The remark came alongside a push to make trading safer without shutting down innovation.

Among the big names who were present during the congregation were Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Finance Minister Kato, and Tokyo’s governor, along with industry leaders such as Changpeng Zhao, Justin Sun, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy, and Arthur Hayes of Maelstrom.

The turnout suggested strong interest at both government and industry levels.

Finance Minister Emphasizes Proper Framework

Kato said crypto carries risks tied to volatility, but that a proper investment environment could help reduce those risks.

According to Bloomberg news, quoting the finance chief, “they could be part of diversified investments.” The ministry will aim to build a trading setup that protects investors while avoiding overly strict rules that would halt new projects, the news outlet disclosed.

Strategic Questions Raised Over National Moves

According to Bitwise’s André Dragosch, Japan’s regulatory shift has sparked questions about whether a nation could hold Bitcoin as a strategic reserve.

Reports have disclosed that Eric Trump, the US President’s son, will visit Japan in September as part of his family’s Web3 plans, and he is expected to attend Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting.

Metaplanet is described as one of Japan’s largest BTC holders. Those developments were mentioned by observers as signs that private and public interests are both paying attention.

Yen Stablecoin Approved And Tax Talks Advance

Japan’s Financial Services Agency approved the first yen-denominated stablecoin last week, and JPYC is expected to lead the issuance, based on industry reports.

According to experts, yen stablecoins can streamline cross-border settlement, draw institutional players seeking efficiency, and even support liquidity for government bonds as collateral.

Pledge Of Reform

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democratic Party has pledged reforms that include equities-style insider trading rules for digital assets.

Based on reports, the move would bar people from profiting off inside information for crypto.

For now, Japan appears to be testing how to balance growth with guardrails. The coming weeks, including the events tied to Metaplanet and high-profile visits in September, will offer clues about whether policy will tilt toward broader adoption or tighten around specific risks.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

