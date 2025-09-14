Japan Plans Major Crypto Tax Reform, Cutting Rate to 20% by 2026

By: Coincentral
2025/09/14 20:12
TLDR

  • Japan will reduce crypto capital gains tax from 55% to 20% by 2026 to attract more investors.
  • New tax reform will simplify crypto compliance and increase market participation in Japan.
  • The flat 20% crypto tax rate aligns Japan with global fintech goals, improving competitiveness.
  • Loss carry rules for crypto investors will be introduced, allowing offsetting of losses for up to 3 years.

Japan is moving forward with a significant overhaul of its cryptocurrency tax system, reducing the capital gains tax rate from as high as 55% to a flat 20%. The government aims to simplify compliance and attract more investors by offering a clearer and fairer tax environment. This change is expected to make Japan a more competitive hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation by 2026.

Simplifying Taxation for Investors

Under the current system, capital gains from cryptocurrency are taxed progressively, with the highest earners paying up to 55%. This complexity has led to confusion and discouraged many potential investors from entering the market. The proposed flat 20% tax rate is set to simplify tax compliance, making it easier for individuals and businesses to engage in crypto trading. The government’s goal is to create a more predictable tax environment, thereby encouraging greater participation in the market.

Industry experts believe this tax reform will address the concerns of both individual investors and small businesses. Previously, the higher tax burden deterred smaller investors, who found the progressive tax system difficult to navigate. By introducing a uniform tax rate, Japan is aiming to create a level playing field for investors, potentially increasing market activity.

Aligning with Global Standards

Japan’s move to cut the crypto tax rate is designed to position the country as a global leader in fintech and digital assets. While some countries, such as Singapore and the UAE, offer zero tax on crypto, Japan’s 20% rate still positions it as a competitive option in the global market. This lower tax burden is expected to attract more foreign investment, especially as other countries with higher tax rates may find it harder to retain crypto-related businesses and individuals.

This change is part of a broader trend in Japan’s financial reforms. The country has already demonstrated a commitment to regulating the crypto industry through measures such as licensing for exchanges. This latest move is seen as a continuation of that strategy to foster innovation and encourage the development of blockchain technologies.

New Rules for Loss Carrying

In addition to the tax rate reduction, Japan’s government plans to introduce loss carry rules, allowing crypto investors to offset losses against future gains for up to three years. This is a significant shift from the current system, where investors have no way to reduce their tax liability if they face losses in the crypto market. The introduction of loss carry rules is expected to lower the perceived risks of investing in cryptocurrencies and make the market more appealing to both retail and institutional investors.

These changes are likely to make the Japanese market more attractive to large institutional investors, who have previously been cautious due to the tax complexity and lack of loss offsets. By aligning the treatment of crypto assets with traditional equities, Japan aims to create a more stable environment for these investors, ultimately boosting the domestic cryptocurrency market.

Japan’s decision to implement these changes by 2026 marks a critical step toward modernizing its financial landscape. By making the tax environment more transparent and equitable, the country hopes to attract more investors and solidify its position as a leader in the global digital asset space.

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
