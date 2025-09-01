Japan Post Bank to launch a yen-backed digital currency in 2026

Japan Post Bank is preparing to launch DCJPY, a yen-backed digital currency on a private blockchain.

Summary Japan Post Bank will roll out DCJPY, a yen-backed digital currency hosted on a private blockchain, in the fiscal year 2026.

DCJPY will be fully backed by deposits held at a regulated financial institution, ensuring stability and reducing volatility compared with private stablecoins.

Japan Post Bank to roll out DCJPY

Japan Post Bank, one of Japan’s largest financial institutions that manages about $1.3 trillion in deposits, is preparing to launch a new digital currency, DCJPY, in fiscal year 2026, according to reports from Nikkei Asia. The currency will run on a private blockchain developed by DeCurret DCP, which has been developing digital currency platforms since 2020, and is a subsidiary of Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ).

DCJPY will be a digital version of the yen, allowing Japan Post Bank’s customers to convert their existing deposits into tokenized funds on a one-to-one basis and enabling nearly instant transactions. In the future, DCJPY could support digital securities and even NFTs.

The announcement comes as the Bank of Japan is actively assessing the potential issuance of a national CBDC. The BOJ has been conducting a multi-phase pilot program to explore the feasibility of a digital yen, testing everything from transaction speeds to system security and offline payment capabilities. While no final decision has been made on issuing a CBDC, the insights gained from these trials are helping shape the design, regulatory framework, and potential integration of digital currency into Japan’s broader financial system.



The rollout of DCJPY by Japan Post Bank could serve as a practical complement to the BOJ’s CBDC efforts by providing insights into user adoption, transaction efficiency, and operational resilience, which could then be applied to the design and implementation of the national digital yen.