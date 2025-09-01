Japan Post Bank to Launch DCJPY Digital Currency by 2026

Japan Post Bank plans to launch DCJPY in 2026 to modernize savings and attract younger users through digital currency innovation.

DCJPY will enable instant conversions between savings accounts and digital use cases like NFTs and tokenized securities.

Japan Post Bank, a giant bank known for its traditional approach, has officially announced plans to issue a digital currency called DCJPY in fiscal 2026.

According to Nikkei Asia, the bank wants to activate more than 190 trillion yen in idle customer funds and entice younger generations back into banking.

Imagine, savings can be instantly converted into digital assets like NFTs and security tokens. There’s no need for a complicated process, and it’s definitely not like the stablecoin model that floats freely on a public blockchain.

Japan Post Bank Sets the Stage for DCJPY on Closed Blockchain Network

DCJPY will operate as a tokenized deposit, meaning it will be fully supervised by the Japanese financial system. Each digital balance in DCJPY will represent a real bank deposit, and the entire infrastructure will run on a closed blockchain network.

So, it’s very different from public stablecoins, which often cause headaches for regulators. Furthermore, DCJPY can be instantly converted from savings balances to digital form and used to transact assets, including security tokens and even NFTs. Yes, it’s that flexible.

DeCurret DCP, a subsidiary of DeCurret Holdings, is the development arm of DeCurret DCP. In fact, since August 2024, this project has been underway quietly.

The following month, they also successfully raised over ¥6.35 billion to strengthen their technological foundation. So, it’s not a trial project. Moreover, Japan Post Bank has over 120 million active accounts. The market is clear, the infrastructure is strong, and the official launch is just a matter of waiting.

Japan Balances Tradition and Innovation in Its Digital Currency Push

On the other hand, the CNF reported that the Japanese Financial Services Authority (FSA) is also processing a license for the country’s first yen stablecoin.

The first player is JPYC Inc., a Tokyo-based fintech company that is ready to launch a stablecoin based on bank deposits and Japanese government bonds. Furthermore, JPYC is also preparing to register as a money transfer service provider to comply with strict regulations.

So, it could be said that Japan is warming up all avenues: traditional banks through DCJPY and startups through JPYC. Which one will go first? It will be interesting to see.

The potential use of DCJPY also extends to social matters. Japan Post Bank plans to enable local governments to use this digital currency to distribute subsidies. If successful, this could be a faster, more transparent, and more cost-effective solution for distributing aid. This is ideal for Japan, where the population is increasingly digital, but still values ​​an orderly system.

Upon closer examination, this move is actually in line with Japan’s own domestic dynamics. Last June, news circulated that several large financial institutions in Japan had quietly begun shifting some of their funds to Bitcoin.

The pressure of mounting national debt and rising bond yields has prompted them to seek refuge. At the same time, the crypto market is beginning to appear more vibrant.

Furthermore, the Bank of Japan’s next decision is expected to trigger a new wave of crypto demand from domestic institutions. Therefore, the launch of DCJPY could serve as a kind of transition bridge between the legacy financial system and the world of digital assets.

