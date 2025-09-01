Japan Post Bank will introduce a digital currency in fiscal 2026, aiming to energize roughly ¥190 trillion ($1.3 trillion) in deposits.
The new token, called DCJPY, will be pegged one-to-one with the yen and operate on a regulated blockchain. Customers will access the currency through a mobile app, enabling instant conversion of bank deposits into digital form.
This effort aligns with Japan’s broader financial sector strategy to modernize payments and expand tokenized asset markets.
DCJPY will provide a direct link between customer deposits and blockchain-based transactions.
The token will operate on a permissioned network managed by DeCurret DCP, ensuring regulatory oversight. Such networks restrict participation to approved validators, unlike public blockchains that allow open access.
Japan Post Bank manages over 120 million accounts across Japan. By offering deposit conversion into tokens, it seeks to mobilize dormant liquidity. Hence, DCJPY could streamline settlements for securities, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and even government subsidies.
Supporters expect DCJPY to improve efficiency and reduce settlement delays that currently stretch to days.
A Boston Consulting Group report projects that tokenized real-world assets could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. Consequently, the bank may capture a share of this expanding digital finance market.
However, challenges remain for adoption. Older customers may be hesitant to use digital assets, limiting retail uptake. Additionally, regulatory changes or technical disruptions could slow momentum and raise compliance costs.
The post Japan Post Bank to Roll Out Yen-Backed Digital Currency in 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.