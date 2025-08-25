Japan Prime Minister: Web3 for Domestic Growth

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized cultivating Web3 technologies as a key pillar of domestic economic growth.

At the WebX event on August 25, PM Ishiba described Web3 as “a transformative turning point comparable to the Industrial Revolution.” Ishiba follows Donald Trump’s example as a national leader, attending a Web3 event and emphasizing technology, but taking a different stance in detail.

Web3 as a Catalyst for Domestic Economic Growth

Highlighting the domestic impact, the PM pointed to the potential of Web3 industries, including digital assets, to energize local startups and regional economies. He cited the “Regional Coin Project” in Shimane Prefecture, which rewards external contributors addressing local issues with digital currency usable within the region.

Similarly, Web3 technologies are being applied to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, reflecting Japan’s commitment to enhancing its domestic digital infrastructure. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of overcoming structural challenges such as Japan’s declining population and slowing economic growth through innovative technologies and startup initiatives.

The WebX official X account announced PM Ishiba’s speech, saying, “PM Ishiba is on WebX. National leaders attending the Web3 conference were only those from El Salvador, the US, and Japan, maybe?”

PM Ishiba also underlined the need for international cooperation, referencing the recent Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, where Japan adopted joint declarations with 34 countries. However, his primary focus remains on strengthening domestic industries and revitalizing regional economies, positioning Web3 as a tool for national economic rejuvenation.

By contrast, US President Donald Trump has consistently emphasized global cryptocurrency leadership. At events like last year’s Bitcoin Conference, he declared ambitions to make the US the world’s crypto capital. Trump advocates regulatory easing for digital assets. Also, the strategic use of government-held Bitcoin as reserve assets prioritizes US dominance in global markets.

While both leaders acknowledge Web3 and digital assets as central to economic strategy, their priorities diverge sharply. PM Ishiba emphasizes domestic industry and regional revitalization, whereas President Trump focuses on establishing US supremacy in the global crypto market. The contrast highlights the broader strategic difference: Japan’s approach is locally oriented, while the US strategy is globally oriented.

