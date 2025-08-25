Japan Prime Minister: Web3 for Domestic Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 20:19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,441-%1,97
BRC20.COM
COM$0,019523-%4,79
Wink
LIKE$0,012189-%3,88
Startup
STARTUP$0,008934+%22,90
ELYSIA
EL$0,004549-%3,78

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized cultivating Web3 technologies as a key pillar of domestic economic growth.

At the WebX event on August 25, PM Ishiba described Web3 as “a transformative turning point comparable to the Industrial Revolution.” Ishiba follows Donald Trump’s example as a national leader, attending a Web3 event and emphasizing technology, but taking a different stance in detail.

Web3 as a Catalyst for Domestic Economic Growth

Highlighting the domestic impact, the PM pointed to the potential of Web3 industries, including digital assets, to energize local startups and regional economies. He cited the “Regional Coin Project” in Shimane Prefecture, which rewards external contributors addressing local issues with digital currency usable within the region.

Similarly, Web3 technologies are being applied to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, reflecting Japan’s commitment to enhancing its domestic digital infrastructure. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of overcoming structural challenges such as Japan’s declining population and slowing economic growth through innovative technologies and startup initiatives.

The WebX official X account announced PM Ishiba’s speech, saying, “PM Ishiba is on WebX. National leaders attending the Web3 conference were only those from El Salvador, the US, and Japan, maybe?”

PM Ishiba also underlined the need for international cooperation, referencing the recent Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, where Japan adopted joint declarations with 34 countries. However, his primary focus remains on strengthening domestic industries and revitalizing regional economies, positioning Web3 as a tool for national economic rejuvenation.

By contrast, US President Donald Trump has consistently emphasized global cryptocurrency leadership. At events like last year’s Bitcoin Conference, he declared ambitions to make the US the world’s crypto capital. Trump advocates regulatory easing for digital assets. Also, the strategic use of government-held Bitcoin as reserve assets prioritizes US dominance in global markets.

While both leaders acknowledge Web3 and digital assets as central to economic strategy, their priorities diverge sharply. PM Ishiba emphasizes domestic industry and regional revitalization, whereas President Trump focuses on establishing US supremacy in the global crypto market. The contrast highlights the broader strategic difference: Japan’s approach is locally oriented, while the US strategy is globally oriented.

The post Japan Prime Minister: Web3 for Domestic Growth appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/japan-pm-web3-for-domestic-growth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$197,8-%3,38
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0132-%3,15
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01947-%6,84
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Share
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.363,34-%2,82
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Share
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company Empery Digital announced that it had increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 4,065 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.363,34-%2,82
Share
PANews2025/08/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update

Hassett: Expect it to be months before Trump makes a decision on the Fed chairmanship