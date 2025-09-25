TLDR Japan, the US, and South Korea held a trilateral meeting to strengthen cybersecurity and AI collaboration. The three countries focused on countering North Korea’s increasing cyberattacks and cryptocurrency thefts. They emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. The ministers agreed to enhance supply chain resilience through AI [...] The post Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Tackle North Korea’s Cyber Threats and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Japan, the US, and South Korea held a trilateral meeting to strengthen cybersecurity and AI collaboration. The three countries focused on countering North Korea’s increasing cyberattacks and cryptocurrency thefts. They emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. The ministers agreed to enhance supply chain resilience through AI [...] The post Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Tackle North Korea’s Cyber Threats and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.

Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Tackle North Korea’s Cyber Threats and AI

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 01:46
Sleepless AI
AI$0.127+2.91%
Unite
UNITE$0.0004062+1.39%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.6008+1.85%

TLDR

  • Japan, the US, and South Korea held a trilateral meeting to strengthen cybersecurity and AI collaboration.
  • The three countries focused on countering North Korea’s increasing cyberattacks and cryptocurrency thefts.
  • They emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.
  • The ministers agreed to enhance supply chain resilience through AI innovation and secure critical minerals.
  • They discussed the importance of aligned AI research and technological cooperation to protect infrastructure.

The foreign ministers from Japan, the United States, and South Korea met on September 22 in New York. Their discussion centered on strengthening cybersecurity, economic security, and artificial intelligence (AI). They also focused on North Korea’s growing threats, particularly its cryptocurrency thefts used to fund missile and nuclear programs.

Countering North Korea’s Cybersecurity Threats

During the meeting, the ministers addressed North Korea’s sophisticated cyberattacks. These attacks, particularly by the Lazarus group, have targeted decentralized finance platforms and exploited vulnerabilities in smart contracts. The group’s operations have stolen billions of dollars in 2025 alone. The officials highlighted that these cyberattacks contribute directly to North Korea’s weapons development programs.

The trilateral group emphasized the importance of confronting this growing threat. They also discussed their ongoing collaboration in tackling cryptocurrency theft and other cybercrimes. “We must stand united against North Korea’s ever-evolving cyber strategies,” a US official said. The three nations agreed to enhance information-sharing mechanisms to better respond to these threats.

Additionally, the ministers reiterated the importance of joint research on cybersecurity and AI technologies. Their collaboration aims to address vulnerabilities that cybercriminals exploit, especially in the context of critical infrastructure. The ministers acknowledged the role of AI in fortifying cybersecurity defenses against future cyber threats.

Promoting Economic Security and AI Collaboration

Beyond cybersecurity, the foreign ministers focused on enhancing economic security through resilient supply chains. This includes securing critical minerals and promoting the use of AI in innovative technologies. They agreed on the need for joint research initiatives and aligned standards for AI, which they consider vital for infrastructure protection.

“The role of AI in safeguarding our economies and technologies cannot be overstated,” stated a South Korean official. The three countries agreed to prioritize AI research to ensure that it advances security and economic interests. They also discussed efforts to strengthen AI development in areas like supply chain resilience and technological innovation.

Furthermore, Japan, the US, and South Korea plan to increase collaboration on AI regulation and policy frameworks. These efforts aim to ensure that AI development remains ethical and secure while contributing to national security. The ministers also emphasized the strategic importance of AI in strengthening technological cooperation between their countries.

The ministers reaffirmed their stance on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. They also addressed the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which poses a further challenge to regional stability. The countries agreed to continue coordinating efforts to limit this cooperation and enhance their collective security.

The post Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Tackle North Korea’s Cyber Threats and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

The post China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event involves China initiating a cross-border QR code payment trial. Alipay and Ant International are key participants. Impact on financial security and regulatory focus on illicit finance. China’s central bank, led by Deputy Governor Lu Lei, initiated a trial of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway with Alipay and Ant International as participants. This pilot addresses cross-border fund risks, aiming to enhance financial security amid rising money laundering through digital channels, despite muted crypto market reactions. China’s Cross-Border Payment Gateway Trial with Alipay The trial operation of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway marks a milestone in China’s financial landscape. Prominent entities such as Alipay and Ant International are at the forefront, participating as the initial institutions in this venture. Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the systemic risks posed by increased cross-border fund flows. Changes are expected in the dynamics of digital transactions, potentially enhancing transaction efficiency while tightening regulations around illicit finance. The initiative underscores China’s commitment to bolstering financial security amidst growing global fund movements. “The scale of cross-border fund flows is expanding, and the frequency is accelerating, providing opportunities for risks such as cross-border money laundering and terrorist financing. Some overseas illegal platforms transfer funds through channels such as virtual currencies and underground banks, creating a ‘resonance’ of risks at home and abroad, posing a challenge to China’s foreign exchange management and financial security.” — Lu Lei, Deputy Governor, People’s Bank of China Bitcoin and Impact of China’s Financial Initiatives Did you know? China’s latest initiative echoes the Payment Connect project of June 2025, furthering real-time cross-boundary remittances and expanding its influence on global financial systems. As of September 17, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,748.72 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, showing a 0.97%…
RealLink
REAL$0.06422+6.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,534.66+1.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.11638-0.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:28
Share
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Share
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.79%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3863+0.80%
Wink
LIKE$0.007967-2.10%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

TOSHI price soars 40% in a day – Will the rally hold?