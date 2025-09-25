Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Tackle North Korea’s Cyber Threats and AI

TLDR

Japan, the US, and South Korea held a trilateral meeting to strengthen cybersecurity and AI collaboration.

The three countries focused on countering North Korea’s increasing cyberattacks and cryptocurrency thefts.

They emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

The ministers agreed to enhance supply chain resilience through AI innovation and secure critical minerals.

They discussed the importance of aligned AI research and technological cooperation to protect infrastructure.

The foreign ministers from Japan, the United States, and South Korea met on September 22 in New York. Their discussion centered on strengthening cybersecurity, economic security, and artificial intelligence (AI). They also focused on North Korea’s growing threats, particularly its cryptocurrency thefts used to fund missile and nuclear programs.

Countering North Korea’s Cybersecurity Threats

During the meeting, the ministers addressed North Korea’s sophisticated cyberattacks. These attacks, particularly by the Lazarus group, have targeted decentralized finance platforms and exploited vulnerabilities in smart contracts. The group’s operations have stolen billions of dollars in 2025 alone. The officials highlighted that these cyberattacks contribute directly to North Korea’s weapons development programs.

The trilateral group emphasized the importance of confronting this growing threat. They also discussed their ongoing collaboration in tackling cryptocurrency theft and other cybercrimes. “We must stand united against North Korea’s ever-evolving cyber strategies,” a US official said. The three nations agreed to enhance information-sharing mechanisms to better respond to these threats.

Additionally, the ministers reiterated the importance of joint research on cybersecurity and AI technologies. Their collaboration aims to address vulnerabilities that cybercriminals exploit, especially in the context of critical infrastructure. The ministers acknowledged the role of AI in fortifying cybersecurity defenses against future cyber threats.

Promoting Economic Security and AI Collaboration

Beyond cybersecurity, the foreign ministers focused on enhancing economic security through resilient supply chains. This includes securing critical minerals and promoting the use of AI in innovative technologies. They agreed on the need for joint research initiatives and aligned standards for AI, which they consider vital for infrastructure protection.

“The role of AI in safeguarding our economies and technologies cannot be overstated,” stated a South Korean official. The three countries agreed to prioritize AI research to ensure that it advances security and economic interests. They also discussed efforts to strengthen AI development in areas like supply chain resilience and technological innovation.

Furthermore, Japan, the US, and South Korea plan to increase collaboration on AI regulation and policy frameworks. These efforts aim to ensure that AI development remains ethical and secure while contributing to national security. The ministers also emphasized the strategic importance of AI in strengthening technological cooperation between their countries.

The ministers reaffirmed their stance on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. They also addressed the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which poses a further challenge to regional stability. The countries agreed to continue coordinating efforts to limit this cooperation and enhance their collective security.

The post Japan, US, South Korea Unite to Tackle North Korea’s Cyber Threats and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.