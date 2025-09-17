Japanese Bank and Singapore Fintechs Team Up on Multicurrency Settlement Network

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 21:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08528-1.11%

The three signed a memorandum of understanding to explore how tokenized deposits in multiple currencies could streamline international transactions.

Instead of relying on slow correspondent banking networks, the project envisions real-time settlement using blockchain rails.

SBI Shinsei will focus on issuing deposits, DeCurret will connect its DCJPY system, and Partior will integrate yen into its existing infrastructure, which already supports U.S. dollars, euros, and Singapore dollars for banks such as JPMorgan, DBS, and Deutsche Bank.

For DeCurret, the deal marks an expansion of its yen-based tokenized deposits into a broader multi-currency framework. For Partior, it extends its reach deeper into Asia while testing whether tokenized deposits can scale into a global settlement system.

READ MORE:

Crypto Treasuries Struggle as Market Values Slide

The partnership echoes global experiments like the BIS’s Project Agora — which links commercial bank deposits and wholesale central bank money — and Singapore’s Project Guardian, where institutions test tokenization across securities, lending, and forex. Both efforts highlight how regulators and banks alike are preparing for an era of programmable money that moves instantly across borders.

If successful, SBI Shinsei and its partners could create an always-on network for clearing and settlement — one that reduces costs, cuts intermediaries, and brings tokenized finance a step closer to the mainstream.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Japanese Bank and Singapore Fintechs Team Up on Multicurrency Settlement Network appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Share
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000406+24.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08515-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Share
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653+1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,141.77+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+1.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Share

Trending News

More

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story