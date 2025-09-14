Japanese City Iizuka Pilots IOTA-Based Digital IDs for Faster, Safer Evacuations

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/14 20:00
  • Salima drew attention to a program that plans to use IOTA as a tool for advancing disaster preparedness and awareness campaigns.
  • A planned demonstration will build the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System using Turing Certs’ DID and VC technology.

A new disaster preparedness project is rolling out in Iizuka, Fukuoka. Japan is no stranger to natural risks, typhoons, earthquakes, and floods, and when those events hit, speed matters. Evacuation, shelter access, and coordination can get messed up when people have to show paperwork or wait in lines.

Salima, a crypto and tech enthusiast, shared a post explaining that a team made up of BLOCKSMITH, Shibuya Web3 University, Turing Japan, and Kangaeru Bosai, in partnership with the local city government, is building a system powered by verifiable digital identities. She described it as a kind of secure digital “ID card” without the hassle of paperwork or delays.

Japan will kick off demonstration experiments for the Turing Certs Evacuation Shelter Authentication System, a digital identity verification platform built to W3C international standards. The system uses Decentralized IDs (DID) and Verifiable Certificates (VC) from Turing Certs, allowing citizens to confirm their identity in seconds, simply by scanning a QR code when entering an evacuation shelter.

The platform is designed with privacy and security at its core, compliant with ISO27001, ISO27701, and GDPR regulations. By anchoring identities on the blockchain, the system ensures that records are tamper-proof, transparent, and trustworthy, while protecting sensitive personal data.

IOTA is one of the blockchain tech options being used to “anchor” these digital IDs, meaning that the verification, record, or proof of identity is tied to IOTA in a way that’s fast, tamper-resistant, and secure. Because in emergencies, you want trust and speed, not delays or fake IDs.

“In short: open tech to save time and save lives, with Japan testing a model that could soon scale nationwide. IOTA DID is now part of a real-world pilot backed by institutions in Japan,” she said.

According to the report, the implementation schedule is set to begin with advance preparations, monitor recruitment, and staff training from September to November 2025. This will be followed by a demonstration experiment running from December 2025 to March 2026.

In May 2026, the results will be analyzed and compiled into a detailed report, paving the way for nationwide expansion starting in June 2026.

Why IOTA Is a Good Fit Here

IOTA’s Decentralized Identifiers are an efficient way to manage digital identities without depending on centralized authorities like government databases or corporate servers. With DIDs, individuals, organizations, and even machines can prove who they are or prove ownership of assets instantly and securely.

These digital identities are tied to verifiable credentials, which can be shared selectively. For example, confirming that you’re over 18 or that you live in a specific district without revealing your entire ID card. Because IOTA operates without miners or transaction fees, issuing and verifying identities is cost-effective and scalable.

Its unique Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, known as the Tangle, is lightweight and energy-efficient, enabling real-time identity checks without bottlenecks. IOTA’s token is currently valued at $0.1844, reflecting a 5.08% rise in the last 24 hours and a 10.89% increase over the past week, with the next key resistance levels sitting at $0.274 and $0.53.

