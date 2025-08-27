Japanese Firm Metaplanet Plans $1.2B Share Sale to Buy More Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 20:44
Bitcoin
BTC$111,854.32+1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10038-0.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1233+0.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018272+5.30%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00043+22.85%

The post Japanese Firm Metaplanet Plans $1.2B Share Sale to Buy More Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet is doubling down on its Bitcoin-first strategy, announcing its bold plans to raise $1.2 billion through an international share sale. Out of this, a significant $835 million will be used to purchase more Bitcoin to strengthen its position in the digital asset space.

This move signals Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin and its strategy to strengthen its position in the digital asset space.

Metaplanet Plan To Raise $1.2 Billion

In a recent tweet, Metaplanet announced that it will issue up to 555 million new shares, which could increase its total stock count from 722 million to approximately $1.27 billion. The pricing for these shares will be finalized between September 9 and 11, with payments made shortly thereafter.

This move builds on Metaplanet’s reputation as one of the most aggressive Bitcoin investors in Asia. 

However, the majority of the funds, about ¥123.818 billion ($837 million) will be used to purchase more Bitcoin between September and October 2025. The remaining ¥6.516 billion ($44 million) is set aside for Bitcoin-related financial operations, giving the company flexibility to manage its growing crypto portfolio.

Beyond Buying Bitcoin

Not all of the raised funds will go directly into Bitcoin. Roughly $440 million will support the company’s “Bitcoin Income Business,” which earns money by selling covered call options on its BTC holdings.

Why Bitcoin?

Metaplanet’s leadership has been clear about its motivation. With Japan’s yen weakening and inflationary pressures growing, the company sees Bitcoin as a hedge and a long-term store of value. 

The firm also believes the strategy will enhance shareholder value over time, aligning with its ambitious “21 Million Plan” and “555 Million Plan,” which aim to secure over 210,000 BTC by 2027.

As of August 25, 2025, it already holds nearly 18,991 Bitcoins, valued at ¥314.6 billion (approximately $2.11 billion). This makes it one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders in Japan,

Metaplanet Stock Sees 5.7% Jump

Following the announcement, Metaplanet’s stock reacted positively. Shares jumped 5.7%, closing at ¥890 soon after news of the fundraising.

And the fundraising comes at a strong moment for Metaplanet. The company has just been upgraded from small-cap to mid-cap in FTSE Russell’s September 2025 review, securing a spot in the FTSE Japan Index.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/japanese-firm-metaplanet-plans-1-2b-share-sale-to-buy-more-bitcoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

In the ever-dynamic world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s market trends remain a point of significant interest for investors and analysts alike. Amidst a fluctuating economy, predictions about Bitcoin’s performance by the year’s end are gaining attention, with some experts forecasting an impressive rally. Here we delve into the potential for Bitcoin’s price to reach $160,000 by [...]
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Everscale
EVER$0.00939-6.66%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/27 21:01
Share
10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

This guide highlights the 10 best Bitcoin and crypto gambling sites for 2025. Each brand is reviewed for its strengths, including bonuses, payout speed, and player-friendly features. The goal is to help U.S. players identify trusted options and enjoy safe, crypto-powered gameplay. Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Listed Before diving into detailed reviews, here is a […]
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4314+2.54%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 21:00
Share
Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash has partnered with Snowden-endorsed NymVPN to offer private, low-cost, and censorship-resistant payments for its privacy-focused VPN service.
DASH
DASH$23.41+5.02%
NYM
NYM$0.05123+0.27%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 21:23
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

XRP Ledger to Revolutionize China’s Supply Chain Finance Sector