Japanese Firms Add 156.79 BTC as Bitcoin Drags — Metaplanet Leads, 4 Join Treasury Push

Tokyo-listed companies are doubling down on Bitcoin despite recent market weakness, with five Japanese firms announcing fresh treasury allocations this week.

Combined, the group added 156.79 BTC to their balance sheets, indicating the country’s growing role in corporate crypto adoption.

Metaplanet, Remixpoint, ANAP Lead Japanese Corporate Bitcoin Accumulation

Metaplanet, Japan’s most aggressive Bitcoin treasury firm, led the latest round of accumulation. The company disclosed on Monday it had purchased an additional 103 BTC for around ¥1.73 billion ($11.7 million) at an average price of $113,491 per coin.

That brings Metaplanet’s total holdings to 18,991 BTC, acquired at a cumulative cost of $1.95 billion, with an average entry price of $102,712.

The company, which began its Bitcoin strategy in April 2024, now ranks seventh globally among public corporations in Bitcoin reserves, according to Bitcointreasuries data.

President Simon Gerovich of Metaplanet celebrated the purchase on X, noting that Metaplanet has also been added to the FTSE Japan Index in its September review, a move that upgraded the stock from small-cap to mid-cap status.

Shares rose 3.5% in Monday trading, though the stock remains down nearly 27% over the past month. Year-to-date, however, Metaplanet is up nearly 148%, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its bold Bitcoin-centric strategy.

Remixpoint Inc. also revealed a substantial addition to its reserves, purchasing 41.5 BTC over the past week for approximately ¥715 million ($4.6 million).

The Tokyo-listed firm, best known for its energy management and electricity services, now holds 1,273 BTC, pushing it into the global top 40 corporate holders.

Earlier this month, Remixpoint launched a joint study on electricity services for Bitcoin miners, the first initiative of its kind by a Japanese public company, showing its ambition to merge energy infrastructure expertise with digital asset strategies.

Fashion retailer ANAP Holdings followed suit through its subsidiary ANAP Lightning Capital, acquiring 11.68 BTC worth nearly ¥197 million ($1.3 million) on August 22. The firm’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at just over 1,017 BTC at an average cost of ¥14.7 million ($100,000) per coin.

The company noted that its Bitcoin balances are marked to market each quarter, with unrealized gains of more than ¥2.1 billion ($14 million) as of this week.

Agile Media Network Inc., a Tokyo Growth Market-listed advertising company, announced a smaller purchase, adding 0.59 BTC for ¥10 million ($66,000). The firm had previously committed to acquiring up to ¥100 million worth of Bitcoin between July and September.

With this latest addition, Agile Media has accumulated just under 3 BTC over six separate purchases this summer, reflecting a more measured approach to digital asset exposure.

Rounding out the list, Def Consulting said it will begin a Bitcoin treasury program, though details of its initial purchase have not yet been disclosed.

The coordinated push comes as Bitcoin prices hover near $112,000, down from record highs earlier this month. For Japanese corporates, however, the downturn has been seen less as a deterrent and more as an entry point into a long-term strategy modeled after U.S. pioneers like Strategy.

Analysts note that Japan’s regulatory clarity and investor appetite for diversification have created fertile ground for Bitcoin adoption at the corporate level.

Japan’s Bitcoin-Friendly Policies Attract Global Investors and U.S. Interest

Supporting this corporate adoption wave, Japan’s regulatory clarity has been a decisive factor. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to formally recognize crypto assets as financial products under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by 2026.

Alongside, proposed tax reforms could lower crypto capital gains from rates as high as 55% to a flat 20%, making corporate adoption far more appealing.

Notably, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato reinforced this stance during the WebX2025 forum in Tokyo, where he emphasized that digital assets could play a role in diversified investment portfolios. While acknowledging volatility risks, he said creating an “appropriate trading environment” would help manage those risks without stifling innovation.

This shift has sparked speculation about whether Japan might eventually consider a strategic Bitcoin reserve. André Dragosch, European Head of Research at Bitwise, noted that Japan’s regulatory pivot could lay the groundwork for such a move.

At the same time, global players are eyeing Japan’s open stance. Eric Trump is set to visit Tokyo in September for Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting, aligning with his family’s broader Web3 ambitions.

American Bitcoin, backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, has also signaled interest in acquiring Japanese firms to expand corporate Bitcoin holdings, leveraging the country’s strong retail culture and clear rules.

Institutional activity is accelerating across the region as well. CMB International Securities recently launched 24/7 Bitcoin trading in Hong Kong while preparing to expand into Japan. Meanwhile, the FSA is expected to approve the country’s first yen-backed stablecoin, issued by JPYC, as early as October.

The momentum is already delivering results. Metaplanet, Japan’s largest Bitcoin treasury holder, has doubled its holdings roughly every 60 days since adopting the Bitcoin Standard, growing its shareholder base to over 128,000.

Globally, more than 302 corporations now hold a combined 3.68 million BTC, worth around $418 billion.