Altcoins

Tokyo-based mobile gaming company Gumi is making a bold move into digital assets, revealing plans to acquire roughly 25 billion yen ($17 million) worth of XRP over the next six months.

The purchases are scheduled to take place between September 2025 and February 2026, according to a board announcement.

Unlike a speculative play, Gumi framed the investment as a strategic step to secure a role in global payment and liquidity networks powered by blockchain. The firm noted that its largest shareholder, SBI Holdings, has already integrated XRP into its international money transfer strategy, making the token an ideal fit for Gumi’s future ambitions.

This isn’t Gumi’s first crypto venture. Earlier in 2025, the company acquired 10 billion yen ($6 million) in Bitcoin and deployed it into staking protocols such as Babylon. Management now describes Bitcoin as a universal store of value, while XRP is positioned as a utility-driven asset tied to financial infrastructure.

Gumi emphasized that real-world usage of XRP — particularly for cross-border payments and liquidity provision — is expanding, giving the token long-term investment strength beyond speculative trading. The company also pledged to conduct quarterly valuations of its crypto holdings and disclose results if they materially affect its financial statements.

The investment also rekindles an earlier connection between Gumi and Ripple. In 2019, both companies jointly backed Keyless, a biometric authentication startup, signaling that Gumi’s relationship with Ripple’s ecosystem has been years in the making.

Source: https://coindoo.com/japanese-gaming-gian-to-invest-million-in-xrp/

