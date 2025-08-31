Japanese Gaming Giant Plans $17 Million XRP Buy, Here’s Why

Gumi Inc., a prominent Japanese mobile game developer, has caught the attention of the broader crypto industry after revealing plans to buy $17 million worth of XRP. This move signals the gaming giant’s deeper commitment to blockchain technology, as it looks to tap into new revenue streams and strengthen its position through XRP in the growing digital economy.

Gumi Taps XRP To Expand Blockchain Business

On Friday, August 29, Gumi sparked fresh interest and excitement in the crypto community after announcing its intention to purchase 2.5 billion yen (around $17 million) worth of XRP. The move, revealed on X social media, is part of the Japanese gaming company’s broader strategy to accelerate the growth of its blockchain business.

According to Gumi, the acquisition is not simply an investment but a calculated step to integrate into the XRP ecosystem, which has been gaining momentum as a cornerstone in cross-border payments and liquidity solutions. The decision also aligns closely with the recent efforts of SBI Holdings, a financial services company in Japan and a prolonged supporter of Ripple and XRP.

SBI Holdings has long championed XRP as an essential component of international remittance networks, and Gumi’s entry adds further credibility to the digital asset’s role in the Japanese fintech landscape. By allocating significant capital into XRP, Gumi aims to position itself at the intersection of gaming, blockchain technology, and digital finance—ultimately tapping into an evolving global marketplace where cryptocurrencies are increasingly becoming interlinked with entertainment and financial services.

The broader crypto community has responded enthusiastically to Gumi’s upcoming XRP investment. Industry watchers see this as more than a simple token purchase, but a sign of Japan’s gaming sector’s embrace of blockchain-powered assets.

Enthusiasts like the ‘BankXRP’ on X anticipate that Gumi’s cryptocurrency integration could open the door for in-game transactions using fast and low-cost XRP transfers, creating a more seamless and innovative gaming experience. If implemented, this could establish the Japanese company as a pioneer in merging blockchain gaming mechanics with one of the most recognized digital assets in the space.

VivoPower To Offer New XRP Incentives

Further expanding on XRP’s adoption across various companies, another report on X shows that international battery and electric vehicle services provider VivoPower has rolled out an initiative to leverage the token to engage retail audiences. VivoPower announced on X on Thursday, August 28, that it will be offering XRP incentives to its shareholders through a partnership with crypto exchange Crypto.com.

The program allows VivoPower shareholders who register with the exchange to receive $100 worth of XRP as a bonus, adding a direct crypto-linked reward to their equity ownership. This collaboration signals a growing trend where non-crypto companies find ways to integrate digital assets into their corporate strategies.

For Crypto.com, the initiative represents a strategic opportunity to attract new users. At the same time, the XRP bonuses provide VivoPower with both an engagement tool and a way to strengthen its partnership with the exchange. Overall, this latest move underscores XRP’s expansion outside its traditional remittance use case.