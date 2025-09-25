TLDRs: Tokio Marine partners with OpenAI to enhance customer service and product planning using AI agents. AI agents will support sales strategies for Tokio Marine’s Japanese branches. OpenAI’s Responses API enables autonomous AI agents for data analysis and customer inquiries. No financial details or implementation timeline disclosed for Tokio Marine’s AI collaboration. Japanese insurer Tokio [...] The post Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs: Tokio Marine partners with OpenAI to enhance customer service and product planning using AI agents. AI agents will support sales strategies for Tokio Marine’s Japanese branches. OpenAI’s Responses API enables autonomous AI agents for data analysis and customer inquiries. No financial details or implementation timeline disclosed for Tokio Marine’s AI collaboration. Japanese insurer Tokio [...] The post Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service appeared first on CoinCentral.

Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 19:34
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1168-6.33%

TLDRs:

  • Tokio Marine partners with OpenAI to enhance customer service and product planning using AI agents.
  • AI agents will support sales strategies for Tokio Marine’s Japanese branches.
  • OpenAI’s Responses API enables autonomous AI agents for data analysis and customer inquiries.
  • No financial details or implementation timeline disclosed for Tokio Marine’s AI collaboration.

Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Holdings has announced a collaboration with OpenAI to integrate advanced AI agents into its customer service and operational workflow.

The partnership aims to leverage artificial intelligence to improve product planning, respond efficiently to customer inquiries, and support broader business strategies across Japan.

While specific financial terms and timelines have not been disclosed, this collaboration signals a strategic shift toward AI-powered operations in the insurance sector.

AI Agents to Revolutionize Customer Interaction

The insurer plans to deploy AI agents developed using OpenAI’s latest technologies. These agents can analyze vast amounts of internal data, generate insights for product development, and interact with customers in real time.

For Tokio Marine, this as an opportunity to enhance the customer experience, providing quicker and more accurate responses while freeing human employees to handle more complex queries.

Leveraging OpenAI’s Responses API

Central to this initiative is OpenAI’s Responses API, a newly released tool that allows developers and enterprises to build custom AI agents.

These agents can independently navigate websites, perform research, and analyze company files. The API builds on previous tools such as ChatGPT’s Operator and deep research agents, providing a more autonomous experience for enterprise applications.

For Tokio Marine, this means AI can assist not only with customer service but also with sales branch strategies across Japan. AI agents can identify patterns in sales data, predict market trends, and suggest optimal approaches for regional offices. The Responses API also includes computer-using models capable of automating repetitive tasks like data entry and workflow management, though OpenAI cautions that early iterations are not yet fully reliable.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

While AI agents offer significant potential, experts caution that the technology is still evolving. OpenAI’s own studies indicate that even advanced models like GPT-4o search can produce inaccuracies around 10% of the time. Additionally, AI-generated citations and web searches may not always be fully reliable, meaning human oversight remains essential.

Despite these challenges, Tokio Marine’s collaboration with OpenAI reflects a growing trend in Japan and globally of companies adopting AI to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer service, and inform strategic decision-making.

By combining AI capabilities with human expertise, Tokio Marine aims to stay competitive in an increasingly digital insurance landscape.

The post Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation