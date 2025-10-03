Japanese listed company Mobcast HD announced the launch of the "Solana Treasury Business" and plans to raise 1.4 billion yen to purchase SOL

PANews reported on October 3rd that following Metaplanet, Japan has become the second publicly listed company to adopt a crypto asset treasury strategy. Mobcast Holdings, a gaming company listed on the Tokyo Growth Market, announced it will launch a new "Solana Treasury Business."

To support this business, Mobcast announced plans to raise approximately 1.4 billion yen (approximately US$9.5 million) through the issuance of new share subscription rights and unsecured corporate bonds to strategically acquire and hold SOL.

The company stated in its announcement that the move is aimed at strategically strengthening its financial foundation and maximizing shareholder value, and specifically stated that it is to "meet the listing maintenance standards." Currently, Mobcast's market capitalization is approximately 2.7 billion yen (about 18.3 million US dollars).