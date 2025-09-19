PANews reported on September 19th that, according to CoinDesk, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced on September 18th that it had purchased approximately 77 additional bitcoins for 1.32 billion yen. The purchase was completed over four trading days, from August 28 to September 17, 2025. This additional purchase brings the company's total bitcoin holdings to approximately 1,350, with a total purchase price of 20.3 billion yen. According to Bitcoin Treasury, which tracks corporate bitcoin holdings, Remixpoint currently ranks 40th globally and 3rd in Japan.PANews reported on September 19th that, according to CoinDesk, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced on September 18th that it had purchased approximately 77 additional bitcoins for 1.32 billion yen. The purchase was completed over four trading days, from August 28 to September 17, 2025. This additional purchase brings the company's total bitcoin holdings to approximately 1,350, with a total purchase price of 20.3 billion yen. According to Bitcoin Treasury, which tracks corporate bitcoin holdings, Remixpoint currently ranks 40th globally and 3rd in Japan.

Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 77, bringing its total holdings to 1,350.

By: PANews
2025/09/19 11:25
PANews reported on September 19th that, according to CoinDesk, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced on September 18th that it had purchased approximately 77 additional bitcoins for 1.32 billion yen. The purchase was completed over four trading days, from August 28 to September 17, 2025. This additional purchase brings the company's total bitcoin holdings to approximately 1,350, with a total purchase price of 20.3 billion yen. According to Bitcoin Treasury, which tracks corporate bitcoin holdings, Remixpoint currently ranks 40th globally and 3rd in Japan.

