Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba decides to resign

PANews reported on September 7th that Xinhua News Agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to resign, citing a desire to avoid a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Ishiba will hold a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office at 6:00 PM local time on the 7th (5:00 PM Beijing time) to formally announce his resignation.

