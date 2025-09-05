Japanese Tech Firm Announces Major Ethereum Allocation

The Tokyo-based company, fresh off its July IPO, intends to start purchasing ETH later this year or in early 2026. Executives said the allocation could shift with market conditions, but any gains or losses will be tracked directly in its quarterly financial results.

Ethereum at the Core of Legal Innovation

Management believes Ethereum’s programmable infrastructure offers a perfect foundation for its long-term projects. By embedding smart contract capabilities into legal workflows, Robot Consulting hopes to deliver cheaper, more transparent services in areas ranging from employment law to corporate compliance.

“Our long-term value lies in building technology that can outlast market cycles,” said CEO Amit Thakur. “Ethereum isn’t just an asset—it’s the infrastructure we’ll use to reshape how legal and digital services interact.”

Expanding Beyond Traditional Tech

The company already runs “Labor Robot,” a cloud-based HR management platform, and is developing “Robot Lawyer,” an AI-driven legal assistant. Future initiatives aim to expand into metaverse-based legal consultations and broader digital transformation tools, all backed by blockchain integration.

Industry analysts view the Ethereum purchase as more than a treasury allocation—it’s also a strategic signal that Robot Consulting intends to stake its reputation on combining Web3 with professional services.

If successful, the company could position itself as a global leader in AI-powered legal solutions built on blockchain, a sector still in its early stages.

