Japan's 30-year government bond yield rises to 3.285%, a record high

2025/09/08 14:23
PANews reported on September 8 that Japan's 30-year government bond yield rose to 3.285%, a record high.

Ethereum's stablecoin supply surged to a record $165 billion after $5 billion in weekly inflows, cementing its RWA market dominance. Ethereum added around $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, pushing the total supply of stablecoins on the network to an all-time high. The stablecoin supply on Ethereum has more than doubled since January 2024 and has reached an all-time high of $165 billion, Token Terminal reported on Sunday. Figures vary slightly depending on the data provider, as RWA.xyz reports a total of $158.5 billion in Ethereum-based stablecoins, which is also an all-time high, giving the network a commanding market share of 57%.
PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news from Ethena Labs, it has made a strategic investment of millions of dollars in Based, an important participant in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and reached a partnership. This partnership will promote the adoption of USDe, USDtb, and other unreleased Ethena products on Hyperliquid. Furthermore, Based plans to support USDe and USDtb as payment options on its debit card and embed savings functionality to further expand product use cases. Notably, this investment will exclusively benefit sENA token holders, with future sENA stakers receiving exclusive Based Points rewards. It is reported that Based is the largest builder code platform in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, accounting for approximately 7% of the current perpetual contract trading volume.
