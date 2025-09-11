Japan’s Crypto Payment Revolution Begins – Best Wallet Joins the Race

Japan is preparing to launch its first stablecoin credit card. Starting in October 2025, ‘Nudge Card’ will be accepted at over 150M VISA merchants worldwide, while Nudge Corporation will accept the Japanese yen-backed stablecoin $JPYC for repayments.

Meanwhile, over in South Korea, e-commerce giant, Coupang, is partnering with Tempo to build blockchain rails for stablecoin adoption

These developments in the Asian market reflect the broader global race to adopt crypto and blockchain payment systems.

Best Wallet is gearing up with its upcoming Best Card, aiming to make everyday crypto transactions easier for people around the world.

How Japan’s Nudge Card Could Revolutionize Crypto Adoption Across Asia

Japan’s Nudge Card will use $JPYC (a yen-backed stablecoin) to make repayments via credit card. From October 2025, holders of the Nudge Card can make purchases using $JPYC on the Polygon blockchain.

Japan introduces Nudge Credit Card.

The Nudge credit card will bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology, providing seamless access to crypto payments in day-to-day transactions.

It addresses security concerns head-on by leveraging Japan’s robust and evolving regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Furthermore, the Nudge Card will use blockchain transparency and AI monitoring to prevent fraud.

Being a yen-pegged stablecoin, it also lets users bypass currency conversions and enjoy faster transactions, simplifying their tax and accounting processes.

Coupang Steps Into Web3: New Layer-1 Chain Targets Faster, Cheaper Stablecoin Payments

Meanwhile, in partnership with Tempo blockchain, the South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang has developed a layer-1 blockchain, marking its first public venture into blockchain technology.

The e-commerce enterprise aims to promote stablecoin adoption for payments. This should reduce transfer times, save billions of won in payment fees, and eliminate foreign exchange risks.

Despite all this, regulatory uncertainty in South Korea continues to hinder stablecoin innovation.

Crypto experts believe blockchain adoption could speed up, provided progress in stablecoin regulations continues and the won-backed stablecoins are introduced by early 2026.

Nevertheless, these developments signal that crypto payments are going mainstream in Asia and worldwide.

Tapping into this shift, Best Wallet is also preparing to launch its own crypto credit card. Dubbed ‘Best Card’, it introduces a convenient payment option for seamless everyday crypto transactions.

Nudge Card Tests the Waters in Japan; Best Card Could Change the Game

Best Card is an upcoming feature of Best Wallet, a top-rated crypto wallet provider aiming to simplify discovering, buying, and trading digital assets.

Best Card - an upcoming feature of Best Wallet.

Best Wallet is expanding its utility and operations with loads of upcoming features, including Best Card, a crypto credit card which lets you pay with crypto anywhere MasterCard is accepted.

The wallet also features its own native $BEST token that offers extra perks within the wallet, like reduced fees, access to exclusive token presales, governance rights, and staking rewards.

Best Wallet Token Benefits.

The $BEST token will soon also be integrated with Best Card, offering attractive cashbacks for day-to-day crypto payments.

With the global crypto wallet market expected to explode, analysts forecast $BEST could do 3x by this year’s end.

If 84% staking rewards and a potential 221.67% ROI by the end of the year sounds good, join the $BEST presale today.

This isn’t financial advice. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile. Always do your own research before investing.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/japan-stablecoin-credit-card-best-wallet-next/

 

Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA

PANews reported on June 24 that Longsun Group stated on the interactive platform that the company cooperated with Ant Digital Technology to complete the first RWA based on new energy
PANews2025/06/24 17:17
E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
The Death of Clicks: Why Google's AI Overviews Are an Existential Threat to SEO

SEO isn't dead, but AI Overviews are draining its lifeblood. Clicks are collapsing, zero-click searches are rising, and authority is shifting. Survival demands adapting your content for AI, diversifying traffic sources, and building unshakable perception as the ultimate moat.
