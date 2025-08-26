Japan’s Finance Chief Backs Crypto as Part of Investment Strategies

By: Coindoo
2025/08/26 22:01
Speaking at an event in Tokyo, Kato acknowledged the risks of crypto’s sharp price swings but argued that, under appropriate conditions, digital assets could complement traditional holdings. He stressed that Japan must avoid overregulation that could stifle innovation, signaling that the government is seeking a balance between oversight and growth.

Rising Debt Puts Spotlight on Alternatives

The comments come as Japan faces mounting financial challenges, with its debt-to-GDP ratio now exceeding 200%. Economists warn that such conditions raise the likelihood of so-called “financial repression” policies, where governments use tools like inflation, low real interest rates, and capital restrictions to ease their debt burden.

Why Crypto Looks Attractive

If such policies take shape, traditional investments such as bonds and cash savings could see their real returns eroded. In that scenario, alternative assets — including cryptocurrencies — may appear more appealing to both institutional and retail investors looking for protection against inflationary pressures and currency depreciation.

The Bigger Picture

Kato’s remarks highlight how governments are increasingly recognizing digital assets as more than speculative tools. For Japan, which has long been a global leader in crypto regulation, the challenge lies in building an investment framework that allows growth without losing control of financial stability.

Today, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,673 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 104,498 ETH.