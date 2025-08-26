Japan’s Finance Chief Sees Crypto Playing Meaningful Role in Investment Strategy

Positioning digital currencies as a viable component of investment strategy, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato stated that crypto assets could play a meaningful role in portfolio diversification. Speaking at a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency event, Kato emphasized that while these assets remain volatile, a well-structured regulatory environment could make them a sound investment. He stressed the importance […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/japans-finance-chief-sees-crypto-playing-meaningful-role-in-investment-strategy/