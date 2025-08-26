Japan’s Finance Chief Sees Crypto Playing Meaningful Role in Investment Strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 10:39
Positioning digital currencies as a viable component of investment strategy, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato stated that crypto assets could play a meaningful role in portfolio diversification. Speaking at a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency event, Kato emphasized that while these assets remain volatile, a well-structured regulatory environment could make them a sound investment. He stressed the importance […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/japans-finance-chief-sees-crypto-playing-meaningful-role-in-investment-strategy/

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Bitmine has acquired 4,871 Ethereum (ETH) from FalconX, valued at approximately $21.28 million. This brings Bitmine's total ETH holdings to 1,718,770, valued at approximately $7.6 billion. Earlier yesterday, news broke that Bitmine 's cryptocurrency and cash holdings increased by $2.2 billion in the past week to $8.8 billion .
PANews2025/08/26 10:16
Ethereum nears $5,000 as whales accumulate, Funding Rates stay positive, and trader conviction rises.
Coinstats2025/08/26 09:00
PANews reported on August 26th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale added 200 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $22.4 million through FalconX. The address currently holds a total of 2,419 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $265.9 million.
PANews2025/08/26 10:42
