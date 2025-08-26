Japan’s Finance Minister Backs Crypto Assets for Investment Portfolios

“While crypto assets carry the risk of high volatility, by establishing a proper investment environment, they can become an option for diversified investment,” Kato said during his keynote speech at WebX 2025. The minister added that his government wants to create a sound trading environment for cryptocurrencies while avoiding excessive regulation that could hurt innovation.

This marks a major shift for Japan’s government stance on digital assets. The endorsement comes as the country faces serious economic challenges that make alternative investments more appealing.

Economic Pressures Drive Policy Change

Japan’s massive debt burden helps explain why officials now view crypto more favorably. The country’s debt reached 234.9% of GDP by March 2025, making it one of the world’s most indebted nations. This creates what economists call “financial repression” – when governments use policies like low interest rates and currency devaluation to reduce their debt burden.

These policies hurt returns on traditional investments like bonds and bank savings. When safe investments pay almost nothing, people look for alternatives. Kato acknowledged this reality by suggesting crypto could offer the diversification Japanese investors need.

The yen has also weakened significantly, making imported goods more expensive and reducing the purchasing power of Japanese savings held in traditional assets.

Major Tax Reform Coming

Japan plans sweeping changes to how it treats cryptocurrency investments. Currently, crypto profits face tax rates up to 55% when combined with other income. The government wants to change this to a flat 20% rate, matching how stock investments are taxed.

The Financial Services Agency proposed reclassifying crypto assets as financial products rather than payment methods. This change would bring digital assets under the same rules that govern stocks and bonds.

The reforms also include allowing investors to carry forward crypto losses for three years, similar to stock trading rules. Japan has over 12 million active crypto trading accounts holding assets worth about $34 billion, showing the potential impact of these changes.

Bitcoin ETFs and Stablecoins on the Horizon

The regulatory changes could pave the way for Japan’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Market watchers expect these products to launch in fiscal year 2026 at the earliest, after rules are finalized and exchanges complete testing.

Japan is also preparing to approve its first yen-backed stablecoin this fall. Tokyo-based company JPYC will lead this launch after registering as a money transfer business. The stablecoin will maintain a fixed rate of one token equals one Japanese yen, backed by bank deposits and government bonds.

These developments show Japan’s broader plan to become a regional leader in digital finance while maintaining strict oversight.

Corporate Japan Embraces Bitcoin

Japanese companies are already moving into crypto investments. Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet recently graduated from small-cap to mid-cap status and joined the prestigious FTSE Japan Index. The company holds significant Bitcoin reserves and plans to increase its holdings substantially by 2027.

Other major Japanese firms are forming blockchain partnerships. SBI Group recently partnered with Chainlink to create crypto tools for Asia’s financial institutions. The company also signed deals with Circle, Ripple, and other Web3 companies to expand digital asset services.

This corporate adoption shows growing confidence in crypto’s long-term potential among Japan’s business leaders.

Regional Competition Drives Innovation

Japan’s crypto-friendly approach aims to compete with other Asian financial hubs. Singapore and Hong Kong have attracted many crypto companies with clearer regulations and lower taxes. Japanese officials worry about losing talented workers and innovative companies to these competitors.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s “New Capitalism” agenda seeks to transform Japan into an investment-driven economy. Officials believe treating crypto like traditional securities will help keep capital and talent in Japan while positioning Tokyo as a major digital asset center.

The changes could also attract international crypto businesses looking for a stable regulatory environment in a major economy.

What This Means for Crypto

Kato’s endorsement represents a significant milestone for cryptocurrency acceptance. Having a major economy’s finance minister publicly support crypto as a portfolio diversifier adds legitimacy to the asset class.

The planned tax reforms could make Japan one of the most crypto-friendly major economies. A flat 20% tax rate would be much lower than current rates and competitive with other investment options.

The endorsement comes at a time when other major economies are still debating crypto regulation. Japan’s clear path forward could influence policy decisions in other countries facing similar economic challenges.