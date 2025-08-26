Japan’s Finance Minister Makes Statement on Cryptocurrencies

2025/08/26 14:27
Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said that cryptocurrencies can be part of diversified portfolios when a suitable investment environment is provided.

“Crypto assets carry the risk of high volatility, but when the right investment environment is created, they can be part of diversified investments,” Kato said in a speech at an event he attended in Tokyo.

According to Bloomberg, the Minister added that the government is careful not to stifle innovation with excessive regulations.

These statements are noteworthy at a time when Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio has surpassed 200%, raising concerns. Experts believe this raises the possibility of implementing financial repression policies. Financial repression aims to reduce the government’s debt burden through methods such as inflation, low or negative real interest rates, currency depreciation, and capital controls.

It is assessed that such policies could erode real returns on fixed-income investment instruments and cash, while alternative investments such as cryptocurrencies could become more attractive.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japans-finance-minister-makes-statement-on-cryptocurrencies/

