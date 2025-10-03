Japan’s Gumi Bets on Bitcoin and XRP as Core Balance Sheet Assets

The announcement followed a $38 million financing deal arranged with SBI Securities, signaling that digital assets are no longer just an experiment for the firm but a core part of its financial playbook.

Instead of sitting on cash reserves alone, Gumi is carving out a Digital Asset Treasury — a strategy aimed at turning corporate funds into working assets. Roughly a third of the latest raise, about $13.5 million, has been earmarked for Bitcoin and XRP purchases. The plan builds on earlier moves this year, when the company quietly added $6.7 million in BTC and funneled those holdings into staking platforms to earn additional yield.

While Bitcoin will act as the bedrock, offering liquidity and long-term protection against inflation, XRP is being positioned as the company’s gateway to payment innovation. The token’s close ties to RippleNet and SBI Ripple Asia make it attractive for more than just price appreciation. Gumi sees XRP as a potential bridge for cross-border settlement and a tool that could connect its gaming and blockchain ecosystem to wider financial networks.

The decision reflects a broader trend sweeping through Japan. Domestic giants from banks to fintech startups are rethinking how digital assets fit into their models. Japan Post Bank, for example, is working on a digital yen initiative (DCJPY) that could reach over 120 million accounts by 2026. Meanwhile, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) is considering tax reforms that may open the door for crypto ETFs, placing digital assets under the same umbrella as stocks and bonds.

Corporate treasuries are following suit. Metaplanet, another Tokyo-listed firm, has embraced a Bitcoin-heavy strategy and even secured the “Bitcoin.jp” domain as part of its branding overhaul. Together, these moves suggest Japanese firms are no longer treating crypto as a fringe experiment but as a building block of their long-term strategies.

For Gumi, the alignment with Bitcoin and XRP is more than a portfolio adjustment — it’s a statement. With SBI Holdings already holding a 33% stake in the company, the partnership with Ripple and its expanding payment ecosystem could push Gumi deeper into the financial services sector while reinforcing its gaming and blockchain ambitions.

If Japan’s broader momentum continues, Gumi’s treasury bet could look less like a bold gamble and more like a blueprint for the country’s corporate future.

