Japan’s Inflation Hovers Well Above BOJ’s Goal Even as It Slows

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 09:35
Japan’s prices remained far above the BOJ’s target in July, even with a slowdown, and traders still expect another rate hike this year.

The new figures mark another month above target, stretching a streak that has challenged the view inside the bank that inflation would ease once temporary shocks faded.

Investors think the pressure could last through year-end according to a Bloomberg report.

Government numbers on Friday showed core consumer prices, excluding fresh food, were up 3.1% in July from a year earlier, after a 3.3% gain in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Economists expected  3%, thinking cheaper energy would pull the rate down after last year’s spike.
These expectations align with earlier projections that the BOJ may be nearing another rate increase, as Cryptopolitan noted when inflation peaked earlier this year

An index that removes both fresh food and energy rose 3.4%, unchanged from June and matching the consensus.

Japan faces US criticism as inflation stays stubborn

Japan’s policy path is also drawing international focus as central banks adapt to new global pressures, particularly in Tokyo.

The data show price pressures are stubborn. They landed about a week after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took the unusual step of criticizing the BOJ’s approach, telling Bloomberg TV that “they’re behind the curve.” Hike odds have risen in recent weeks, lifting bond yields.

The slowdown in core CPI was broadly expected since energy costs spiked a year earlier when a government subsidy ended. Crude was roughly 10% cheaper than a year before.

Rice prices, a major factor this year, climbed 90.7% from a year ago, down from the 100.2% jump in June. The surge in the staple has alarmed households nationwide. Officials see year-on-year gains easing in the months ahead because the run-up started last autumn, but record heat could hurt harvests and worsen shortages.

Processed and shelf-stable food prices rose 8.3%, the quickest pace since September 2023. Service costs rose 1.5%, the same rate as in June.

BOJ raises inflation view but may hold rates

Strains on living costs contributed to a historic defeat for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition in last month’s vote. Having lost control of both houses, Ishiba is facing resignation demands from parts of his party. Analysts are watching to see if he seeks support with fresh fiscal outlays aimed at easing household pain.

At the July meeting, Governor Kazuo Ueda’s board raised this fiscal year’s inflation forecast by more than expected in its quarterly outlook, citing food. Most expect the BOJ to leave rates unchanged at the Sept. 19 decision.

The chance of a rate increase by late October is about 51%, compared with around 42% last month. On Thursday, the 10-year JGB yield reached its highest since 2008, reflecting bets on further policy tightening.

