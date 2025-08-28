Japan’s Metaplanet Eyes $880M Raise to Strengthen Bitcoin Treasury

Metaplanet has unveiled plans to raise 130 billion yen (approximately $880 million) via an international share sale, with the bulk of the proceeds earmarked for expanding its Bitcoin reserves.

Share Issuance and Allocation

According to a Wednesday filing, the Tokyo-based firm will issue up to 555 million new shares, increasing its outstanding stock from 722 million to nearly 1.27 billion. Share pricing will be finalized between September 9 and 11, 2025, with settlement scheduled shortly thereafter.

Of the total funds, ¥124 billion ($835 million) will be allocated toward Bitcoin purchases over the next two months, while ¥6.5 billion ($45 million) will support the company’s “Bitcoin Income Business.” The latter generates revenue by selling covered call options on Metaplanet’s BTC holdings, a program the company said is already profitable.

Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Metaplanet currently holds 18,991 BTC, valued at about $2.1 billion, making it one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally. The firm said its aggressive accumulation strategy aims to shield against Japan’s weak yen, hedge inflation risks, and increase long-term corporate value.

The approach mirrors that of US-based MicroStrategy, which has built a leading corporate Bitcoin treasury of over 632,000 BTC. Metaplanet’s recently introduced “21 Million Plan” and “555 Million Plan” outline its ambition to surpass 210,000 BTC in holdings by 2027.

The firm has recently strengthened its position by acquiring 775 BTC for $93 million and 103 BTC for $11.7 million. It now joins a global cohort of public firms collectively holding over 775,000 BTC, underscoring its emergence as a significant institutional player in the Bitcoin market.

Market Position and Index Inclusion

Despite a 53% drop in share price since June, Metaplanet’s stock has climbed 445% this year, briefly placing its market capitalization above established Japanese firms such as Tokyo Metro and Kioxia Holdings. The company’s strong second-quarter performance prompted FTSE Russell to upgrade it from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in its September 2025 Semi-Annual Review.

As a result, Metaplanet has been added to both the FTSE Japan Index and the FTSE All-World Index, positioning the company alongside major global players and boosting visibility among international investors.

Offshore Focus and Legal Compliance

The company confirmed that the offering will target overseas investors and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, meaning it will not be available to the US public. Morgan Stanley & Co. International and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. have been appointed as bookrunners for the transaction.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich stated that due to regulatory constraints, the company cannot comment further while the offering is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice