Japan’s Metaplanet Surpasses 20,000 BTC, Becomes Sixth Largest Bitcoin Holder

Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has announced another major purchase, acquiring 1,009 BTC for 16.48 billion yen ($112 million). The company now holds a total of 20,000 BTC, less than three months after surpassing the 10,000 BTC mark. Sixth Largest Public Bitcoin Treasury According to Bitcointreasuries.net, the new purchase makes Metaplanet the sixth-largest public […]

