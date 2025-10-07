ExchangeDEX+
Japan’s New Leader Could Spark a Web3 Revolution

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 01:15
BlockchainFintech

Japan’s political landscape shifted dramatically this week as Sanae Takaichi secured leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), paving the way for her to become Japan’s first female prime minister.

While global headlines focused on the Nikkei 225 index hitting an all-time high above 47,000, industry insiders say her leadership could have even deeper implications for Japan’s fast-growing Web3 and digital-asset ecosystem.

Pro-Innovation Policies to Continue Under Takaichi

According to Maarten Henskens, COO of Startale Group and Head of the Astar Foundation—the organization driving Japan’s national tokenization initiative in collaboration with Sony, SBI, and other major players—Takaichi’s appointment represents policy continuity and a clear signal that Japan remains committed to blockchain innovation.

“Sanae Takaichi’s election signals continuity in Japan’s pro-innovation stance,” Henskens said. “The government continues to view blockchain as a pillar of its digital-transformation strategy. A looser monetary outlook under the new leadership could sustain liquidity and fuel investor appetite for alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies.”

Henskens explained that Startale and Astar have been instrumental in developing the infrastructure for Japan’s Web3 ecosystem—bridging regulated financial institutions with the borderless on-chain economy. “From tokenized assets to compliant stablecoin frameworks, our focus remains on enabling a seamless connection between Japan’s trusted financial system and the global blockchain market,” he noted.

Abenomics Legacy Meets Digital Finance

Under Takaichi’s leadership, Japan’s digital transformation is expected to gain further momentum. Known for her market-oriented policies and willingness to embrace innovation, Takaichi has long championed economic strategies similar to those of her mentor, the late Shinzo Abe. Her continuation of pro-growth fiscal policies, coupled with a softer stance on monetary tightening, could provide fertile ground for digital finance to expand.

The broader market responded positively to her victory, with Japanese equities surging 4.75% on Monday and closing above 47,000 for the first time. Yet while investors celebrated, the yen weakened to historic lows against the euro and the dollar—an outcome analysts attributed to expectations of more aggressive fiscal spending.

Japan Strengthens Its Web3 Position

For blockchain and tokenization projects, easier liquidity and supportive regulation may outweigh currency concerns. Japan has positioned itself as one of the few major economies to formally integrate Web3 development into national strategy, creating clear frameworks for tokenized securities, stablecoins, and compliant decentralized finance (DeFi).

As Japan seeks to establish itself as a global leader in digital finance, Henskens believes Takaichi’s administration could be pivotal in driving the next phase of growth. “This environment gives us confidence to continue building regulated, scalable blockchain solutions,” he said. “Japan has the opportunity to lead the world in showing how traditional finance and Web3 can coexist securely and efficiently.”

With Takaichi expected to be confirmed as prime minister later this month, her administration will not only shape Japan’s fiscal and foreign policies but also define the nation’s role at the frontier of blockchain innovation. For now, the message from industry leaders is clear: Japan’s commitment to Web3 remains stronger than ever.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/japans-new-leader-could-spark-a-web3-revolution/

