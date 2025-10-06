Japan's new prime minister's appointment may become a catalyst for the crypto market, and radical economic policies will push up risky assets

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Cointelegraph, the election of Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has fueled market expectations that she will bring new political momentum to risky assets, including cryptocurrencies. Takaichi is widely viewed as a pro-growth prime minister, advocating for loose monetary policy, including low interest rates, tax cuts, and large-scale economic stimulus. Her victory has already pushed Japan's Nikkei index to a record high. Industry insiders indicate that this policy shift is expected to boost Japanese investors' risk appetite for digital assets. While Sanae Takaichi has yet to express a clear stance on Bitcoin, she demonstrated a positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies during her tenure as Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications. Furthermore, capital inflows into gold and Bitcoin, driven by global macroeconomic factors such as the US government shutdown, have further bolstered this optimism. PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Cointelegraph, the election of Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has fueled market expectations that she will bring new political momentum to risky assets, including cryptocurrencies. Takaichi is widely viewed as a pro-growth prime minister, advocating for loose monetary policy, including low interest rates, tax cuts, and large-scale economic stimulus. Her victory has already pushed Japan's Nikkei index to a record high. Industry insiders indicate that this policy shift is expected to boost Japanese investors' risk appetite for digital assets. While Sanae Takaichi has yet to express a clear stance on Bitcoin, she demonstrated a positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies during her tenure as Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications. Furthermore, capital inflows into gold and Bitcoin, driven by global macroeconomic factors such as the US government shutdown, have further bolstered this optimism.