Japan’s PM Calls Web3 the Next Industrial Revolution — But With a Twist

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:32
BlockchainFintech

Japan is turning to Web3 as a potential lifeline for its slowing economy. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba used the stage at the WebX conference in Tokyo to frame decentralized technologies as a force that could transform his country’s future, calling the shift “no less significant than the Industrial Revolution.”

Rather than casting Web3 in terms of global dominance, Ishiba argued its greatest value lies in revitalizing local economies. He highlighted regional experiments like Shimane Prefecture’s digital coin program, which rewards people for solving community problems with tokens that can be spent locally. The government is also weaving Web3 tools into the Osaka-Kansai Expo, signaling that blockchain infrastructure will be tied directly to Japan’s domestic development strategy.

Ishiba positioned these efforts as a response to two of Japan’s biggest challenges: an aging population and sluggish growth. By encouraging startups and embedding digital tools into regional economies, he said, Japan can spark new momentum from within.

Cooperation Abroad, Focus at Home

Though he acknowledged the importance of global partnerships — pointing to agreements forged with dozens of countries at the recent TICAD summit — Ishiba made clear his priority is to use Web3 as a domestic engine for innovation.

That contrasts sharply with U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach. Trump has consistently tied crypto policy to America’s geopolitical ambitions, pushing for looser regulations and even proposing to use government Bitcoin reserves to cement U.S. supremacy in digital finance.

Two Visions, One Technology

Both leaders agree that Web3 and digital assets will shape the future economy, but they are steering their countries in different directions. Ishiba sees blockchain as a tool for grassroots revitalization and national resilience, while Trump frames it as a lever to secure global leadership.

The divergence underscores a widening strategic split: Japan is betting on Web3 to solve domestic problems, while the U.S. is wielding it to expand influence abroad.

Source: https://coindoo.com/japans-pm-calls-web3-the-next-industrial-revolution-but-with-a-twist/

